Airing on ITV2 next week, season 10 kicks off once more with returning host Maya Jama and now, the line-up of summer 2023 contestants have finally been revealed. And of course, with a new batch of eager islanders also comes the admission of some famous connections, with one islander having an ex-Premier League footballer for a father.

It's starting to feel like summer and we all know what means – a new season of Love Island is on the way.

Tyrique Hyde was the second islander to be officially announced for this year's summer of love and is hoping to find love in the villa, as well as being in with a chance of winning the £50,000 cash prize.

But who is the 24-year-old and what can we expect when he gets into the villa? Read on for everything you need to know about Tyrique Hyde.

Tyrique Hyde - key facts

Love Island season 10: Tyrique Hyde ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 24

Job: Semi-Professional Footballer

Instagram: @tyriquehyde

Who is Tyrique Hyde?

The 24-year-old semi professional footballer plays for Lewes FC in central midfield, after leaving Dartford FC in 2022. Speaking about the one thing he'd want his new fellow islanders to know about him, Tyrique says: "That I’m deaf in my right ear. I’ve got a tattoo next to my left one that symbolises strength and power in my good one."

Another surprise fact that many people may not know about the new islander is that he's also one of the best friends of season 7 islander Toby Aromolaran, who made it to the final with Chloe Burrows. Tyrique says that the pair grew up together and were in the same class at school but it remains to be seen whether Toby has imparted any Love Island wisdom to his best friend.

As for what he'll bring to the villa, it sounds like Tyrique is going to be full of charisma and admits: "I’ll bring vibes, confidence, good energy and honesty. I don’t sit on the fence, if I have an opinion I will speak up. I’m also not afraid to go after what I want."

Who is Tyrique Hyde's father?

Knowing Toby Aromolaran isn't the only claim to fame that Tyrique has and the semi professional football player has actually inherited his footballing prowess from his father, Micah Hyde.

The current coach is a well-known ex-Premier League football player, having played for Watford FC and making more than 250 league appearances for the club between 1997 and 2004. He went on to play in the Premier League during the 1999–2000 season for Watford and then went on to join Burnley and Peterborough United in later years. He also played internationally for Jamaica, making 17 appearances for the country between 2001 and 2004.

Is Tyrique Hyde on Instagram?

He is! Tyrique has a healthy following over on Instagram with 13.4k followers currently, which is set to rise with his appearance on Love Island. His profile shows Tyrique to have a nice mix of career and personal highlights, with pictures showing him in London restaurants, out with friends or on the pitch.

For now, his bio – like the rest of the confirmed islanders joining this season – has been set to "I'm off to find love in the Love Island villa!" which adheres to the social media rule put in place for islanders ahead of the 2023 winter season.

What is Tyrique Hyde looking for in a partner?

As for what Tyrique is looking for in a partner, the new islander has remained tight-lipped about his type or hopes in the villa. We do know that he joins a new line-up of excited singletons all looking for love, so it remains to be seen how the confident footballer will slot into the action. We can't wait!

Love Island starts on ITV2 on Monday 5th June 2023 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

