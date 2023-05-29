While it may not seem that long since we've seen the dating reality show on our screens, the summer edition of the show marks the start of weeks-long debacles and twists that will see a new group of singletons try to find love in the Majorca villa.

It's officially summer time and of course that marks the return of Love Island once again.

Joining the confirmed line-up of islanders for this season is Ella Thomas, a Glasgow-based model who has some famous connections and may be familiar to some people from appearing in a music video or two.

But what can we expect from Ella in the villa? Read on for everything you need to know about Ella Thomas.

Ella Thomas - key facts

Love Island season 10: Ella Thomas ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Age: 23

Job: Model

Instagram: @ellathomas_

Who is Ella Thomas?

Ella is an award-winning model from Glasgow and is set to get hearts racing in this year's season as the confident Scot takes to the villa. She was named Female Model of the Year at the Scottish media awards in October 2022 and aside from modelling, has also lent her hand to some other appearances.

She told ITV before heading off to the villa: "I’ve been in a Headie One and Burna Boy music video and I was once an extra in World War Z. I was 12 years old when I filmed it and got to meet Brad Pitt which was cool."

Why did Ella Thomas want to take part in Love Island?

Like the rest of the islanders, Ella is in the villa to find love and states that she is "the whole package". She states: "I know what I want in life and I’ve got a big heart."

As for the one thing she wants her fellow islanders to know about her, Ella says that she'd "let the boys know that I’m wifey material so don’t play with me!".

How old is Ella Thomas?

Ella is 23 years old and from the looks of one of her pinned posts on her Instagram, Ella turned 23 this past April.

Is Ella Thomas on Instagram?

She most certainly is! And from the looks of her Instagram, we can expect glamour and confidence galore with this islander. Her pinned posts on her profile include a range of shots of her on holiday in Miami, as well as celebrating her birthday and the rest of her profile gives a glimpse into her lifestyle of lavish cars, fashion and beachside locations.

For now, her profile (like the other confirmed islanders) reads: "I'm off to find love in the @loveisland villa."

