But it wasn't the first time Ouzy was meeting all the girls, as it soon became known that he'd previously met Ella and there had been plans to go on a date.

So, who exactly is Ouzy? What does he do for a living? And which girl(s) does he have his eye on?

As Casa Amor continues, here's everything you need to know about Ouzy See including his age, job and why he decided to take part in Love Island.

Ouzy See - key facts

Age: 28

Job: Footballer, Tradesman and Model

Who is Ouzy See?

Ouzy See, whose full name is Ousman See, is a model, footballer and tradesman from Edinburgh.

He joined Love Island as part of the Casa Amor cast and made his debut on Friday 30th June.

"I’m excited to see which girls are open to having their heads turned. If anyone could make that happen, it would be me. My chat is great and I reckon I’ll definitely be the majority of the girls type on paper," he said ahead of his debut.

"I’m a very confident person, I’m also mixed race with a Scottish accent which you don't see very often, so I’d like to think I’m a little different from your average guy."

In terms of who he has his eye on, Ella Thomas and Leah Taylor are his type on paper.

Asked who he'd like to couple up with, Ouzy said: "If I was in there from the start it would have been Ella. I’ve met Ella before on a photoshoot we were both working on and also on nights out in Edinburgh, although nothing has ever happened between us.

"I also like Leah, she’s incredibly pretty, I’m looking forward to getting to know her more. Kady interests me too, I watched her on series 2 and she was a bit of a firecracker."

How old is Ouzy?

Ouzy is 28-years-old, making him one of the oldest islanders on Love Island this year, with the youngest being Amber Wise, who is part of the Casa Amor cast and the daughter of former footballer Dennis Wise.

Ouzy is a striker for Edinburgh FC and his team have thrown their support behind him, writing on social media: "We want to wish our striker @ouzysee all the best in the @LoveIsland House, behave yourself big man aye?"

Is Ouzy on Instagram?

He sure is and can be followed at @ouzysee_.

He currently has 18.7k followers, but that's likely to change following his appearance on Love Island.

How tall is Ouzy?

Ouzy is 194cm tall, so just under 6ft 4in.

How does Ouzy know Ella Thomas?

Ouzy and Ella on Love Island. ITV

Ouzy and Ella met previously on a photoshoot. During Sunday night's episode, Ella admitted that she thought he was going to take her out on a date after they met. Only time will tell if that date will finally happen in the villa!

