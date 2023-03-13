The long-awaited final of Love Island 's 2023 winter season airs on ITV2 tonight, with the public getting one more chance to vote for their favourite couple before they leave South Africa for good.

After spending nine weeks of watching various singles from up and down the UK flirt, fight and make friends around the firepit, it's going to be difficult to fill that Love Island-shaped hole in our viewing schedule.

Thankfully, the reality show will be back in a few months time with season 10 as it heads back to Mallorca for the classic summer season – but when should we be pencilling a premiere date in our diaries?

Here's everything we know so far about Love Island season 10, how to apply to be on the show and where the show is filmed.

Will Love Island be back for season 10?

Yes! ITV officially commissioned Love Island for seasons 9 and 10 in June last year, with ITV2's director of reality commissioning and controller Paul Mortimer saying: "Rather than just serving up a Summer of Love, we thought we’d make 2023 the Year of Love with two full series of the show."

Love Island first aired its summer season in June 2015 and has since broadcast six seasons in May or June, missing out the summer of 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

Maya Jama presenting winter Love Island 2023. ©ITV Plc

While ITV2 is yet to confirm the official air date for Love Island's 2023 summer season, we can take a good guess at when a new line-up of singles will be gathered around that firepit.

Love Island has typically aired on the first Monday of June so with that in mind, season 10 is likely to begin on Monday 5th June.

There have been years where the reality show has kicked off at the end of May and, in the case of 2021, the end of June — so we'll need to wait for ITV2 to officially confirm the start date before we get too excited!

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Love Island summer 2023 cast

It's far too early for ITV2 to announce the cast for Love Island's 10th season. However, it's therefore not too late to apply for the show yourself!

If you're interested in entering the villa in search of romance, you can sign up on the show's applications website – you just need to be over the age of 18, not employed by ITV or related to anyone who works on the programme, hold a passport that is valid until at least six months after the programme end date and be available to participate in the programme for a minimum of 10 consecutive weeks.

Where is Love Island filmed?

The Love Island villa.

Love Island's summer seasons tend to be filmed in Mallorca, with the last five seasons taking contestants to a villa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar.

The villa featured in season 8 was reportedly worth more than £2 million, with executive producer Mike Spencer saying that it had the "biggest bedroom" ever shown on the reality series.

"So basically the idea behind this was we wanted to take it back to what it used to be in the early series where they're opposite each other. So yeah, it has that because I think there's so much more banter when you're cross and going to bed at night," he said.

More like this

Love Island relocated to South Africa for the winter season, with the season 9 islanders moving into Ludus Magnus, a villa near Cape Town with an Olympic-sized pool.

You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.