Where is Love Island filmed this year? The 2021 villa’s location and changes

We missed it in 2020 but it’s bang with the loudest of bangs in 2021. Heavily tanned stars and starlets looking for love are going to be on their way to Majorca this summer for the latest series of Love Island, which we now know starts 28th June.

ITV2’s biggest hit and a summer staple over the last six years, work is underway on the villa in Majorca to get it COVID secure and give it a sprucing up for the new series.

The news is much welcomed by Love Island’s millions of fans who were concerned the show would not go ahead for a second successive year because of flight restrictions but Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez announced British tourists would be allowed to enter Spain removing barriers to the series proceeding.

Where is Love Island filmed?

Love Island is returning to the sleepy, sunny Balearic Island of Majorca and the villa last seen in the 2019 series.

In the quiet town of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, the Love Island villa can be found on the island’s stunning east coast in a vast rural area that is far away from prying eyes the stuff of romantic dreams.

It is the second villa used in the series, replacing the initial location also in Majorca after the conclusion of series 2. Both villas are in keeping with the rustic Spanish style with a splash of modernist colour inside.

What is the Love Island villa like?

The current house is bigger and bolder with a gym, hot tub and luscious outdoor seating area. Possessing a neon decorative aesthetic, it is certainly eye-catching offering a similar vibe to the massive beach resorts popular all over Europe.

The biggest difference from the initial villa is the pool. 2016’s Love Island villa boasted the largest private pool in the Balearic Islands. It turned out it was too big: it’s hard to flirt when you’re exhausted after a single lap, or your fellow swimmers are half a mile away. This pool in the current villa is smaller and heated with ITV anticipating some steamy pool action.

Have there been any changes to the villa for series seven?

As the time of writing, ITV are keeping any renovations made on the villa closely under wraps but builders have been seen working on the property with construction crews hard at work getting the house ready for the series seven.

After an enforced one year break, ITV are sure to have some exciting announcements for the villa.

Can you rent the Love Island villa and stay there on holiday?

No unfortunately not. The villa is privately owned so you can’t rent it for a massive sleepover with all your mates when Love Island moves out.

Where is Casa Amor and how can you rent it?

Casa Amor is the infamous second villa introduced to Love Island in the third series to create some added spice and drama. It is where couples get split up and put with different partners in the hopes of turning their eye and twisting their feelings.

Like the main villa, it can be found in the Majorcan countryside and is privately owned. However unlike the main villa, Casa Amor is available to rent when not occupied by the Love Island crew.

Coming with a private chef and chauffeur, Casa Amor is the height of luxury and merely minutes away from the main filming location. At a cost between £4,572 and £7,417 per week, it can be all yours.

It is available to rent through Villa Retreats here.

