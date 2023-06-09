Heads are beginning to turn thanks to raunchy games, as the cast - including Molly Marsh , Tyrique Hyde and Mitchel Taylor - prepare to face their first recoupling of the season.

It’s been back on our screens for less than a week, but we’re already glued to all the drama happening in the Love Island summer 2023 villa.

Of course, the producers couldn’t just let the happy couples get to know each other - and have already introduced bombshells Whitney Adebayo and Zachariah Noble into the mix.

Also joining them as a late arrival is project developer Sammy Root.

But who is Sammy, and why has he decided to take the plunge and sign up to the show? Read on to find out…

Sammy Root – key facts

Sammy Root

Age: 22

Job: Project manager

Instagram: @sammyroot_

Who is Sammy Root?

Based in Kent, project manager Sammy says he is the full package when it comes to impressing the ladies.

“I’ll be the energy in the villa - lots of guys have pretty faces and nice bodies, which I have too, but I’ve also got the bubbly personality,” says the 22-year-old. “I’m a bit of a firework”.

Sammy continues: “I stand out from everyone else purely on appearance. Most attractive people have the personality of a sponge, but I’m not lacking in that department either.”

And when asked how his family would describe him, Sammy adds: “Funny, bubbly and good to be around. I’m a bit cheeky too.”

How old is Sammy Root?

Sammy is 22-years-old.

Is Sammy on Instagram?

Yes - you can find Sammy at @sammyroot_ on Instagram. The contestant has currently garnered over 2000 followers, and we're sure more will follow!

Sammy Root. Credit: Instagram/@sammyroot_

Why did Sammy sign up for Love Island summer 2023?

For Sammy, the decision to step into the villa was a no-brainer.

“I’ve always got girls on my mind, so what better way to find a nice girl than in the Love Island villa!” he laughs.

Adding that he thinks now is the perfect time to settle down and find his “princess”, Sammy’s game plan when it comes to cracking on with the girls is a simple one.

“I won’t shy away from any of the girls and I’ll stand my ground,” he says. “It’s game on”.

Now that’s fighting talk!

What is Sammy looking for in a partner?

When it comes to Mrs Right, Sammy has a carefully curated list of expectations.

“She’s got to have a nice bum, an amazing personality and be family orientated,” he explains.

Adding that his ex is the only girl he has “ever been in love with”, Sammy says he could be persuaded to fall in love with the right girl easily - on one condition.

“It’s niche, but wide feet [give me the ick] - there’s something about wide feet that I can’t deal with,” he laughs. “And girls who are too into star signs!”

