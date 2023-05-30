The 10th outing airs next week, starting on ITV2 on Monday 5th June 2023 at 9pm . It's set to be another summer of dating and drama, and one of the new Love Island contestants looking for their true love is beautician Jess Harding.

Summer is well and truly here and with it, a brand new season of Love Island that is surely set to get hearts racing and phrases like "type on paper" and "100 percent" into our regular vocabulary once more.

The 22-year-old promises to bring her "big personality" to the villa this year, but is known to be deterred by an ick or two. Will she be lucky in love and be in with a chance of taking home the £50,000 cash prize? We'll just have to tune in and see.

But for now, read on for everything you need to know about Love Island summer 2023 contestant Jess Harding.

Jess Harding - Key facts

Jess Harding ITV

Age: 22

Job: Aesthetics Practitioner

Instagram: @jesshardingox

Who is Jess Harding?

Jess is a London-based beauty clinic owner who owns Candy Aesthetics, which can be found in West London. She may only be 22 but the business owner has a healthy amount of Instagram followers on both her personal and business accounts.

She offers personal masterclasses and describes herself as having a "big personality and a heart of gold". She says: "I can stand up for myself if I need to. I’m honest, and I love love. I’m also a really good girlfriend."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How old is Jess Harding?

Jess is 22 years old.

Is Jess Harding on Instagram?

She is! Her Instagram currently boats 36,000 followers and she can be found posting about trips abroad in locations like Amsterdam, Thailand, Dubai and Ibiza.

Her Instagram bio currently reads: "I'm off to find love in the @loveisland villa!" So while you won't be getting any updates from her just yet due to the series duty of care protocols, you can still follow her over at @jesshardingox.

One of the pinned images on her profile is of her in her work uniform with a syringe, captioned: "My passion" and her business's Instagram is full of side-by-side images of clients and the results of their treatments.

More like this

Why did Jess sign up for Love Island?

Like the rest of the islanders, Jess has signed up to the show in the hopes of finding love.

Speaking to ITV before heading into the villa, Jess spoke about why she thinks she's single and said: "Because every boy is giving me the ick at the moment. I feel like it’s fate because I’m saving myself for Mr Right in the villa!"

What is Jess looking for in a partner?

In terms of what Jess is looking for, she hasn't specified a 'type' or a celebrity crush but one thing Jess is very specific about are her icks. When asked about them, she revealed: "When a guy stunts for money, that’s an ick. Showing off all their designer clothes because most of the time they’re probably fake anyway!"

She added: "Another one is when a boy runs for the train and the train goes without him. Lunch Boxes also - just go to Tesco and get a meal deal!"

Love Island starts on ITV2 on Monday 5th June 2023 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.