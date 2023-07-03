Molly is joined by Casa Amor bombshells Tink Reading, Danielle Mazhindu, Gabby Jeffery, Abi Moores and Amber Wise, who has already caused a stir in the villa thanks to her father, who is a well-known figure in the world of football.

Read on for everything you need to know about the new Love Island contestant, including who her famous father is.

Amber Wise - key facts

Age: 19

Job: Graphic Design Student

Instagram: @amberwse

Who is Amber Wise?

Amber Wise is a graphic design student from Buckinghamshire.

At just 19 years old, she is the youngest contestant in the Love Island villa this year, but describes herself as "very independent".

"I’ve never needed a guy but now it’s more that I want one. I’m creative, very flirty and always got a guy on the go. I am usually the friend that brings all the drama to my friends' lives," she said.

Talking about why she's excited to enter Casa Amor, Amber said: "I’m really excited to meet the boys, especially Montel and Sammy. I’m looking forward to getting to know them and bringing strong looks to the Villa."

Who is Amber Wise’s father?

Dennis Wise. Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

The Love Island contestant is the daughter of former footballer Dennis Wise, who played the majority of his career for Chelsea from 1990 to 2001.

Dennis is no stranger to reality TV himself, having starred on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! back in 2017.

It's safe to say the islanders were shocked by Amber's famous connection when she revealed who her father was, with Tyrique Hyde responding: "Your dad’s Dennis Wise? Is he actually?

"That’s sick… I can see the resemblance," he added. "He’s not bad-looking though, he’s a good-looking geezer! You’re pretty as well."

Is Amber Wise on Instagram?

Yes, you can find her at the handle @amberwse.

She currently has over 15,000 followers.

What is Amber Wise looking for in a partner?

Talking about who she wants to couple up with ahead of her debut on the show, Amber said: "Montel, he is my usual type but he also seems really sweet and genuine. He’s really hot, which always helps. He’s into his fitness and I need a guy that enjoys working out, because I also love the gym. I think we will work well together."

She continued: "Sammy, he seems really cheeky. I like a guy to keep me on my toes - I love a confusing guy, so I’m sure that would be great, ha!

"Tyrique, he’s a carbon copy of the boys I have previously dated. He’s obviously a semi-professional footballer and football is a big part of my family. I am very family-oriented so I would want them to fit into my family."

