The new boys and girls will get to know the Love Island 2023 contestants over several days, after which the original islanders will get to decide whether they want to stick with their partner or twist and recouple with someone else.

For single islanders Sammy Root and Whitney Adebayo, things could be a little different. Sammy recently rekindled things with Jess Harding, and Whitney enjoyed a date with Zachariah Noble, who is currently coupled up with Kady McDermott - although things aren't going too well between them.

As well as this, a preview for Sunday night's show confirmed that Zach's ex Molly Marsh is on her way back to the villa to take part in Casa Amor, which could leave Zach in a bit of a pickle, with essentially three girls already after him - and let's not forget all the new bombshells!

As the show's biggest twist kicks off, read on for everything you need to know about the Casa Amor cast - it's due to be a goodun!

Love Island summer 2023 Casa Amor cast: Confirmed season 10 line-up

The full line-up of Casa Amor 2023 cast members for the summer is below:

Kodie Murphy

Ouzy See

Zachary Ashford

Elom Ahlijah-Wilson

Lochan Nowacki

Benjamin Noel

Tink Reading

Danielle Mazhindu

Amber Wise

Gabby Jeffery

Abi Moores

Molly Marsh

Read more about the confirmed Casa Amor boys below. We'll update this page with more details about the Casa Amor girls once we have them.

Kodie Murphy

Love Island's Kodie Murphy. ITV

Age: 20

Job: Social Media Marketer

Instagram: @kodiemurphy

Kodie from Birmingham describes himself as "cheeky, charismatic, enthusiastic and a bit of a charmer!"

Talking about why he wants to enter the villa, Kodie said: "I love a challenge and can’t wait to bring my flirty, cheeky side out. There isn’t as much pressure when you go into Casa Amor, you can go in and have some fun. I’ll definitely be a little mischievous."

Ouzy See

Love Island's Ouzy See. ITV

Age: 28

Job: Footballer, Tradesman and Model

Instagram: @ouzysee_

Ouzy See from Edinburgh describers himself as "a very confident person". He continued: "I’m also mixed race with a Scottish accent which you don't see very often so I’d like to think I’m a little different from your average guy."

Talking about how he has his eye on, he said: "If I was in there from the start it would have been Ella. I’ve met Ella before on a photoshoot we were both working on and also on nights out in Edinburgh, although nothing has ever happened between us."

He continued: "I also like Leah, she’s incredibly pretty, I’m looking forward to getting to know her more. Kady interests me too, I watched her on Series 2 and she was a bit of a firecracker."

Zachary Ashford

Love Island's Zachary Ashford. ITV

Age: 27

Job: Senior Sales Executive

Instagram: @z_ashford

Zachary Ashford from Manchester said of joining the villa: "I’m really excited to get into Casa Amor. I’m looking forward to the romances but the main thing is I’m looking to stir the pot to be honest and walk out with a girl I like."

Talking about how he plans on turning someone's head in Casa Amor, he said: "I am going to go in and go with my heart straight away. I’ve got a couple of people in mind and I will want to feel them out and get to know them in the first few hours. I will then draw my attention to just one girl."

Elom Ahlijah-Wilson

Love Island's Elom Ahlijah-Wilson. ITV

Age: 22

Job: Masseuse and Fitness Trainer

Instagram: @_truegains

Elom Ahlijah-Wilson from London said of entering the villa: "I want to ruffle a few feathers and to see if I can find a strong connection. I’m excited to meet new people and see where it takes me."

Talking about who he might want to couple up with, he added: "All the girls are all beautiful. I want to see their energy levels. If I speak to them and like their vibe, I’d want to couple up with them. Whitney has good energy, so does Leah and Ella. I’m just going to go there and try to talk with all of the girls."

Lochan Nowacki

Love Island's Lochan Nowacki. ITV

Age: 25

Job: Account Manager

Instagram: N/A

Lochan Nowacki from Windsor is excited to "turn heads" in the Love Island villa.

Talking about joining the show, he said: "I feel like I’m excited because a lot of the people in relationships aren’t fully secure. I know the type of person I am as well, so I feel like I can turn heads. I’m not going to be disrespectful and I’m proud of my morals as a person."

He continued: "I’m confident that I can go in and not necessarily stir it up, but open the ladies’ eyes to what could be a better couple."

Benjamin Noel

Love Island's Benjamin Noel. ITV

Age: 26

Job: Fitness Business Owner

Instagram: @benjaminn_noell

Benjamin Noel from London is looking for someone "funny, family orientated and caring" in the villa.

Talking about himself, he said he is "funny, warm and I pride myself on respect". He continued: "I can fall pretty easily but I’m also super relaxed at the same time. I’m massively into fitness and health, it’s not all about having a huge chest that can’t fit through a door, having a healthy body helps maintain a healthy mind."

