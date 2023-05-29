Molly Marsh was the third contestant to be officially announced but she was heavily rumoured for a while. The new arrival will be hoping to find love in the villa - and be in with a chance of winning the £50,000 cash prize .

Summer is almost here and with it comes a whole new season of Love Island ! The first batch of contestants has officially been announced - and already, we've got a celeb connection.

Meanwhile, soap fans might be particularly interested in her story. Here's everything you need to know about new Love Island contestant Molly Marsh!

Molly Marsh - key facts

Age: 24

Job: Musical Theatre Performer and Social Media Creator

From: Doncaster

Instagram: @mollygracemarsh

Who is Molly Marsh?

Marsh is an influencer and has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram (although this will likely start to increase now that she's been announced for the show). She's also a theatre performer.

She said of her job: "With my job being in social media, I’ve had some amazing opportunities to go on press trips and I’ve actually been out to the Love Island Villas in Mallorca and South Africa. Having the experience to walk around both was amazing but to now actually live in the Villa is going to be incredible."

Who is Molly Marsh's mother?

Marsh is the daughter of actress Janet Marsh, who fans might recognise from Coronation Street. Over the years, Janet has appeared on the soap in three different roles, playing a nurse, a receptionist, and then an ITU nurse.

She's also appeared in series like Where The Heart Is, Bodies, In The Dark, Love, Lies and Records, and Still Open All Hours.

Is Molly Marsh on Instagram?

Marsh is very active on Instagram and has changed her bio to confirm her appearance on the show, writing: "I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa! ❤️????".

The star, who has more than 30,000 followers already, has various posts pinned to her profile, including one celebrating body positivity.

What is Molly Marsh looking for in a partner?

As for why she wants to join the show, Marsh said: "I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone. I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old-fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone than by going into a Villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there."

