We know, we know – there seem to be bombshells coming in and out of the villa at all times right now, but this time round, the bombshell in question is a familiar face to any Love Island fan.

As if this current Love Island summer 2023 season couldn't get any juicier, the show has only gone and revealed another bombshell!

That's right, former islander Kady McDermott is returning to the villa once again to find love. Like last season with the shock arrival of ex-islander Adam Collard, we're sure Kady's arrival will absolutely rock the villa.

Kady was of course a fiery, outspoken bombshell in season 2 of the show when she was coupled up with Scott Thomas, and continued their relationship outside of the show before calling it quits after a year together.

Now, Kady is giving the villa another chance, and she has no qualms in pointing out her top three - Zachariah, Tyrique and Mitchel.

But will she be as forthright as she was back in season 2? We'll have to tune into tonight's (Friday 23rd June) episode to find out.

Here's everything you need to know about returning islander Kady.

Kady McDermott - key facts

Age: 27

From: Hertfordshire

Instagram: @kadymcdermott

Who is Kady McDermott?

Kady is a 27-year-old content creator from Hertfordshire who was previously in the Love Island villa back in season 2 (2016).

Along with partner Scott Thomas, the pair came in third place behind winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey, with Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland as runners-up.

After she finished on Love Island, Kady went on to launch her own make-up brand By Kady, as well as her own fitness website, Body Goals by Kady.

She currently hosts the 'Don't Judge' podcast by JD Women with ex-islander and friend Joanna Chimonides.

How old is Kady McDermott?

Kady is 27 years old, a marked change from being just 20 when she first entered the villa back in 2016.

Why is Kady returning to Love Island?

Speaking to ITV about her decision to re-enter the villa, Kady revealed: "Not many people can say they’ve been on Love Island, let alone have done it twice!

"I think I’m known from season 2 for being so chaotic. People always ask, ‘Do you have regrets?’ expecting me to say yes, but I was so true to myself and I was 100% authentic. I’ll still be like that now, but seven years on, I am more mature. I’m still the fiery pocket rocket, but I know what I want and what I don’t want.

"Don’t get me wrong, I’m still going to be me and the fire I have is in my soul, I’ll never get rid of that. I love that about me, but I’m a lot more emotionally mature now, so I know how to navigate things better. I’ve grown up a lot.

"Last time, I got with Scott straight away and I was so ‘tunnel vision’. It’ll be interesting to see what connections I’ll form this time."

On whether previously being in the villa gives her any kind of advantage, Kady has said: "I don’t think so, it’s going to be completely different. Every season is different and it’s the people that really make the experience, so it’s going to be completely different people and I’m going to be older and, I’d like to think, a bit more wiser."

Which season of Love Island was Kady in?

Kady was in season 2 of Love Island, which aired in the summer of 2016. At that time, the show was revived after the first season with previous host Caroline Flack and was narrated by Iain Stirling.

The series also marked the first time an islander had to be removed from the villa, after bombshell Malia Arkian entered the villa on day seven and had a massive argument with Kady.

Coming back from a date with Scott at the time, Malia debriefed with the girls about the date when Kady spilt her drink on Malia's leg. Thinking it was deliberate, the pair quickly got into a heated argument, which led to Malia's exit from the villa.

Kady and Scott went on to come third place in the show.

What happened between Kady and Scott Thomas?

As for the previous Love Island couple, they were on and off again for a number of years after they left the Love Island villa.

They of course found love in season 2 of the show but upon leaving and moving to Manchester together, they eventually split after a row in 2017.

Kady told The Sun at the time: "That night was the end of our relationship. Scott likes to go out and is a party boy - he is very sociable, everyone knows him in Manchester but I’m not like that."

Since then, Kady has gone on to date The Only Way Is Essex star Myles Barnett and footballer Matty Cash.

Is Kady on Instagram?

She most certainly is and boasts an impressive 1.2 million followers on Instagram. She can regularly be seen out at influencer events, attending premieres and jet-setting around the globe on holiday and as part of trips with brands such as JD Sports, Shein and Boohoo.

You can find her on Instagram @kadymcdermott.

What is Kady looking for in a partner?

On her next partner, Kady said: "The next person I’m with I want that to be marriage and babies. I don’t want to waste any more time with the wrong people - so I think I’ll be a lot pickier than what I was when I was previously in the Villa. Seven years on, I think I’m allowed to be pickier now. In the Villa I think I’ll take my time."

As for who that'll be, Kady has already revealed she has her eyes on three islanders in particular. But with two of them happily coupled up, will Kady be sparking trouble on arrival in the villa?

She revealed: "Zach’s my number one, Tyrique on looks, but he might need his ego putting down a little bit. I also want to get to know Mitch.

"Age is a big thing for me. Immaturity in a man for me - it’s just a complete no. I don’t like boys that are too cheeky, I just don’t trust them. Zach seems the most chilled and and is nice to look at."

She also admitted that while she thinks Mitchel could be playing a game, she "still wants to get to know him", saying: "I’m just not sure whether he’s playing a game or not!"

In terms of traits she'd desire most in her future partner, Kady has said: "I want someone that acts mature, I don’t want the loudest person in the room, I want the listener and the observer.

"They’ve got to be in touch with their emotions - I hate emotionally unavailable men. I want someone that’s really family orientated like I am. I want someone loving, caring and trustworthy. I’m just ready for the next chapter."

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

