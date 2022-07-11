Who is Adam Collard? Love Island returnee explained

And it looks like things are only set to get more heated in tonight’s episode , which will see the shock return of former contestant Adam Collard.

Love Island 2022 has already provided plenty of drama after the Casa Amor recoupling, which saw multiple Islanders switch after their heads were turned by the new bombshells.

Adam’s arrival was teased at the end of last night’s show (Sunday 10th July), with the commentator revealing: "Tomorrow night… guess who’s back". Adam said that he is planning to "ruffle a few feathers".

It will mark the first time in Love Island’s history that a contestant from a previous season has returned to the show.

ITV has been met with backlash over the announcement, however.

Adam caused considerable controversy when he was cast in season 4, with his behaviour on the programme leading Women’s Aid, a domestic abuse charity, to issue a warning about noticing signs of abuse.

Read on for everything you need to know about Adam, including his original stint in the Love Island villa back in season 4.

Adam Collard – Key facts

Adam Collard

Age: 26

Job: Personal Trainer and Gym Director at Aurora Athletic

From: Newcastle

Why did Adam Collard want to return to Love Island?

Speaking about his surprise return, Adam said: "I’m going to ruffle a few feathers when I go in."

We're bound to learn more about his reasons for returning in the coming days...

Is Adam Collard on Instagram?

Yes he is, and you can find him @adamcollard. The reality star already has 935,000 Instagram followers.

What is Adam Collard looking for in a partner?

Adam Collard on Love Island 2018

Adam has been keeping tight-lipped ahead of his surprise return to the villa.

However, prior to his original stint on Love Island, he said: "I just want to have a good time and see what happens. I like meeting people and talking to everybody so I think even if I do or I don’t find Mrs Right, it’ll be fine."

He also revealed he'd be attracted to a "dominant girl who keeps me on my toes but who is also genuine and down to earth and who I could take home to family if I wanted to".

He added that he "can’t stand" girls who are materialistic or have bad teeth.

Who did Adam couple up with in Love Island 2018?

Rosie Williams and Adam Collard on Love Island 2018

Adam caused chaos back in Love Island season 4 by coupling up with four different women in two weeks.

He entered the villa as part of a twist where he could steal the girlfriend from another boy, and picked Kendall Rae-Knight, but swiftly dumped her a week later for new arrival Rosie Williams.

Adam and Rosie remained together for a few days until Zara McDermott arrived in the villa – at which point he ditched Rosie.

After Rosie tried to call him out for giving her the cold shoulder, Adam suggested his supposed behaviour was all in Rosie’s head, leading to backlash from viewers.

Adam’s scenes with Rosie also led the charity Women’s Aid to warn viewers of "gaslighting and emotional abuse".

Adam and Zara were split up when she was unexpectedly dumped from the island, with Adam then turning his attention towards Darylle Sargeant during Casa Amor week.

After the show came to an end, however, Adam continued to date Zara and the pair enjoyed an eight-month relationship before going their separate ways.

Zara said on Instagram at the time: “I am heartbroken to announce that Adam and I have parted ways. I love him very much and will always have a special place in my heart for him and our time spent together.

“I have tried so hard to be the best person I can possibly be and to make it work. Sometimes in life, you just aren’t enough for someone; no matter what you do for them or how much you try to be.”

