The hit ITV dating show will return to our screens today (Monday 6th June) with a new line-up of singletons on the quest for love.

Grab your sun cream: Love Island 2022’s start date is almost upon us.

And it looks like we might be in for some pretty awkward couplings after Love Island host Iain Stirling unveiled a new voting twist, giving viewers the chance to choose which islanders they want to see paired together in the first coupling-up of the season.

ITV announced the full list of Love Island 2022 contestants last week.

From waitress Indiyah Polack and masters student Liam Llewellyn to microbiologist Dami Hope, singletons from all sorts of professions will be entering the new luxury villa.

International real estate agent Andrew Le Page and Italian business owner Davide Sanclimenti have also joined this year’s line-up, while Tasha Ghouri – Love Island's first ever deaf contestant – and footballer Michael Owen's daughter Gemma Owen are also among those jetting off to Mallorca.

So, if you want to watch the new batch of islanders attempting to make romantic connections this summer, here’s everything you need to know about how to stream the show in the UK.

How to watch Love Island 2022

Love Island 2022 contestant Dami Hope ITV

Love Island 2022 will be available to watch at 9pm every night except Saturdays from Monday 6th June on ITV2.

We can't wait!

Where can you stream Love Island 2022?

Love Island 2022 contestant Amber Beckford ITV

You can stream new episodes on ITV’s streaming service, ITV Hub, as soon as they've aired on TV.

ITV Hub+ offers a free seven-day trial. If after that you're wanting to subscribe, you'll be able to choose either a monthly plan of £3.99 or an annual plan of £39.99.

ITV Hub+ is also available through Amazon Prime Video.

Episodes will also be made available to stream on BritBox the morning after they air.

A BritBox subscription costs £5.99 per month on a rolling contract, or £59.99 per year.

In the US, you won’t be able to watch Love island on ITV Hub, but don't worry: the new season is likely to air on Hulu.

What is the Love Island 2022 schedule?

Love Island will kick off at 9pm on Monday 6th June on ITV2, and air every night – except Saturdays – for an hour-long episode.

The first episode will be a bumper one, starting at 9pm and airing until 10:35pm.

On Saturdays, ITV2 airs Love Island: Unseen Bits at 10pm.

There’s been no official confirmation on how long season 8 will last, though previous years have lasted between six and eight weeks.

The last season – which was won by Millie Court and Liam Reardon – lasted for 58 days or eight weeks and three days, landing on 28th June and concluding on 23rd August.

If this season is any indicator, season 8 of Love Island will run for approximately eight weeks, meaning the finale will air sometime in August 2022.

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday 6th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.