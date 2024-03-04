Who is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu? Celebrity Big Brother 2024 contestant
Here's everything you need to know.
The ultimate social experiment is making a comeback, with 11 famous faces all leaving behind their phones, luxuries and day-to-day lives to live under the watchful eye of Big Brother.
After making her mark on various reality TV shows in recent years, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is hoping to take the crown once more as she takes part in the new star-studded season of Big Brother.
Known for creating chaos and standout iconic moments on Love Island, fans will no doubt be anticipating even more this time around.
Want to know more? Read on for all you need to know about Celebrity Big Brother 2024 housemate Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.
Who is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu?
Age: 29
Job: Social media influencer and actress
Instagram: @ekinsuofficial
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu won over the hearts of the nation during her stint on Love Island in 2022. She joined the series as a bombshell, and just some of her iconic moments included crawling across the terrace floor and her many spats with Davide Sanclimenti.
After a summer of love, Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island, but have since broken up.
Following her time on Love Island, Ekin-Su went on to take part on Dancing on Ice and The Traitors USA.
The actress was among some of the celebrities rumoured to be taking part on Celebrity Big Brother prior to her entering the house.
When is Celebrity Big Brother on TV?
If the live stream wasn't enough to keep up to date with the celebrities, you can watch all the forthcoming action on Tuesday 5th Mach at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Celebrity Big Brother will start on Monday 4th March at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.
