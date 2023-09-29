As the new housemates take the steps to the Big Bother for the next six weeks, just where exactly will they be calling home? Read on for all the information about where the Big Brother house is in 2023.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is the Big Brother house?

According to reports, Big Brother will be moving away from its previous spot at Elstree studios. After the final series in 2018, the house was demolished.

The new house will now be at Garden Studios, a newly-built studio in West London.

A TV insider told MailOnline: "Garden Studios is the ideal location for filming the new Big Brother series. Not only is it London-based, but it's only been open for a year and promises the highest standard of production and also a commitment to sustainability."

While the interior of the Big Brother house is yet to be revealed by ITV, there has been aerial footage of the house.

The images show the decor to be multicoloured, with one wall featuring the new eye logo, and a hot tub in the garden.

According to ITV News, the Big Brother house has been given a "contemporary new look".

When does Big Brother 2023 start?

Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best. ITV ITV

Big Brother: The Launch will air on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday 8th October, in a multi-channel and streaming takeover.

The remainder of the series will be available nightly at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX (apart from Saturdays).

Each night, the show will be followed by Big Brother: Late & Live, hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best. The companion series will be the only place viewers can watch the evictees first live interviews and it will also feature celebrity guests, debates and weekly nomination results.

Big Brother returns to ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday 8th October at 9pm.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.