Based on the Dutch series De Verraders, the show saw 22 contestants live in a castle in the Scottish Highlands hoping to share a prize fund of up to £120,000. However, there's a twist - amongst them are the 'Traitors', a group of contestants selected by host Claudia Winkleman on the first day.

Fans fell in love with The Traitors overnight when the reality TV show launched on BBC One in November.

Their goal is to "murder" (eliminate) the other 'Faithful' contestants and claim the prize money for themselves.

If the Faithfuls are able to successfully banish all the Traitors from the show during the roundtables, they will share the prize fund - but if there's at least one Traitor left in the final round, they'll go home with the entire prize pot.

The UK series concluded on 23rd December with the winners revealed, and since then we've been missing our fix of the truly addictive show.

Well if like us, you couldn't get enough of the series and want more, you're in luck! The Traitors US will be starting from Thursday 12th January, and you may be able to watch it in the UK - here's how.

How to watch The Traitors US in the UK

The American version of The Traitors will release on Thursday 12th January on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

Some of Peacock's content is available to watch on Sky and NOW, so UK viewers may be able to tune into the loveable series via these platforms.

Unfortunately, there's been no confirmation just yet whether The Traitors US will be available via these channels, but we'll keep you updated once we know more.

It's been reported that the BBC is "in talks" to acquire the US adaptation. According to sources, it’s likely the show will land on either BBC Three or directly on iPlayer.

The Traitors US will be filmed in the same Scottish castle as the UK series, and will once again include a group of Faithfuls and Traitors.

Unlike the UK version, it will be hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming, half the contestants will be celebrities, and all 10 episodes will be released at once.

The Traitors US starts on Peacock on Thursday 12th January.

