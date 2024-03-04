Since then, Roots has gone to open several Caribbean restaurants while his famous Reggae Reggae sauce has been stocked in multiple supermarkets and online stores.

So, who exactly Levi Roots? And who will he spending what could be up to the next three weeks with?

Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Levi Roots?

Levi Roots. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Age: 67

Job: Businessman and chef

Instagram: @official_levi_roots

Levi Roots, real name Keith Valentine Graham is a British-Jamaican musician, chef, business man and television personality.

He was born in Clarendon, Jamaica and moved to the UK at the age of 11.

In terms of his music, Levi Roots has performed with American singer James Brown and reggae artist Maxi Priest and was a friend of Bob Marley when he resided in the UK.

He rose to fame after appearing on the BBC's Dragons' Den in 2007, where he gained £50,000 funding from Peter Jones and Richard Farleigh for his Reggae Reggae sauce.

Following his appearance on the BBC show, Sainsbury's announced that they would be stocking the sauce in 600 of their stores.

Roots' first London restaurant, the Papine Jerk Centre, was on the Winstanley Estate in Battersea, Clapham Junction from 2010-2012. Some of his eight children worked alongside him.

In December 2015, Roots opened his first franchise restaurant in Westfield Stratford City. It closed in 2019.

What is Levi Roots' net worth?

According to the Sunday Times Rich List, Roots is worth an estimated £30m.

How to follow Levi Roots on social media

Levi Roots can be found on a number of social media pages, including some for his business and music.

You can follow him on Instagram at @official_levi_roots and @levirootsmusic.

When is Celebrity Big Brother on TV?

Fancy another instalment of the celebrities in the Big Brother house? The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother will air on Tuesday 5th March at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, followed by Late & Live on ITV2.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Tuesday 5th March at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

