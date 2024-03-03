One notable difference between the house this year and last year is the addition of golden stars on the walls and furniture in rooms throughout the house.

The new season, which will launch on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday 4th March, will once again be hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, while the cast will be officially revealed live on the night.

A Celebrity Big Brother seating area ITV

Although none of the celebrities taking part have been officially revealed, there has been speculation that some of the famous faces viewers will see include Strictly Come Dancing's Nikita Kuzmin, The X Factor's Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh and Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the show's launch, Odudu and Best have already revealed that, unlike last year's regular Big Brother, there will always be two regular live evictions a week.

The Celebrity Big Brother bedroom ITV

Best said that "we're gonna get double the time", while Odudu explained that "every time on the last series, we'd be like, 'Oh my gosh'. A week felt like a lifetime. Whereas now, [it's] midweek".

Last year's Big Brother season featured a pre-recorded launch show, but this year has seen the show switch back to a live launch format for the Celebrity version, with Odudu saying this is down to fan demand.

The Celebrity Big Brother bathroom ITV

She said: "It's so exciting that the launch show is gonna be live. The Big Brother fans wanted it live. They were like, 'Listen, let's watch AJ and Will fill for five minutes.'"

Celebrity Big Brother will start on Monday 4th March at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

