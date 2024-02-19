At the end of the final, Molly Smith and Tom Clare were revealed to be the winners for Love Island: All Stars 2024.

They join past Love Island winners Jess Hardy and Sammy Root, who won season 10 of Love Island back in the summer of 2023.

The couple beat Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk, who came in fifth place. Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran came in fourth place, with Sophie Piper and Joshua Ritchie placing third.

More like this

This meant, Jess Gale and Callum Jones just missed out on the huge cash prize, but still remained positive and gave their well wishes to the winning couple.

As they were crowned the winners, Molly simply said: "What the hell?", with neither one of the couple quite believing they had won the show.

Read more:

The results of the winners were revealed during the live show, which included interviews from bombshells and pre-recorded moments from the Islanders' last day in the villa.

Unlike previous seasons, the Islanders didn't have elaborate final dates or a declaration ceremony, given some of them had done it all before.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Love Island: All Stars final is on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm. Seasons 1-10 are available to watch on ITVX. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.