As usual, they entered the pods and got chatting with the hope of falling in love and getting engaged without seeing their other half.

Following the experiment, five couples emerged from the pods and met for the first time during their proposal.

Those couples included Amy and Johnny, Amber 'AD' Desiree and Clay, Brittany and Kenneth, Chelsea and Jimmy, and Laura and Jeramey.

While these were the couples who put a ring on it, there were a lot of other connections in the pod, from Laura, Jeramey and Sarah Ann's love triangle to Jimmy, Chelsea, Jess and Trevor's love square.

But perhaps the most explosive one was the love triangle between AD, Matthew and Amber, which resulted in Matthew and Amber both quitting the process.

So, why did Amber and Matthew leave Love Is Blind? And will they return later in the show?

Read on for everything you need to know.

Why did Amber and Matthew leave Love Is Blind?

Love Is Blind season 6 contestant Matthew. Netflix

During the dating process, senior financial advisor Matthew, 37, formed connections with both real estate broker AD, 33, and medical device sales worker Amber, 31.

It then became apparent that he was telling both women the same things.

First, he told AD that he wanted to ask her father if he could marry her, and she revealed that her dad had passed away.

Back in the women's quarters, AD then heard Amber telling some of the other girls that Matthew said he wanted to ask her dad for her hand in marriage.

This got AD's back up, and when she questioned Matthew about it the next time they spoke, he said that he'd leave with her right there and then if it came to it.

She then told Amber about this conversation, at which point the 31-year-old said that she was done with the experiment, as her "worst fear" had been realised.

During AD and Matthew's next conversation, she revealed to him that Amber had left. He responded by telling AD that he needed to go after Amber and also left, putting an end to things with him an AD.

Will Amber and Matthew return to Love Is Blind?

Netflix are yet to confirm whether the duo will appear in later episodes of Love Is Blind or if they've left the show for good.

While Amber and Matthew didn't get engaged in the pods, it's not unlikely that the couple could appear in later episodes.

In previous seasons, other cast members have attended group events.

For instance, season 4 stars Zack and Bliss actually got engaged outside of the pods following his split from Irina. They went on to tie the knot on the show and are now expecting their first child.

It's also quite common for contestants to meet up with their former pod flames to see if there's still a connection there.

For instance, season 4 star Jackie ended up meeting with Josh, who she chatted to in the pods. She then broke it off with Marshall, who she was engaged to, and went on to date Josh.

Given Matthew's history with AD, it's likely a reunion could be on the cards.

Will update you right here as soon as we know more.

Are Love Is Blind 's Amber and Matthew together?

It's not clear whether Matthew and Amber actually got together after both leaving the show.

As of February 2024, they're not following each other on Instagram, but this could be a contractural agreement so as not to spoil the show.

As soon as we know more, we'll update you.

Love Is Blind season 6 episode 1-6 are available to stream on Netflix now.

