Jessica found a connection with Jimmy in the pods, but he was left shocked when she revealed that she has a daughter several dates in.

Nevertheless, they moved forward and things seemed to be going well, as she gave him a letter which she'd previously written to her "future husband".

However, Jess was left heartbroken when Jimmy let her down in order to propose to Chelsea.

Fuming, the 29-year-old told Jimmy that he'd need an EpiPen after seeing what he missed out on.

So, who is Jessica? And where is she now?

Read on for everything you need to know about Jessica Vestal - one of the Love Is Blind season 6 cast members.

Who is Jessica?

Jessica. Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: Executive assistant

Instagram: @jess.ves

Status: Left the process

Jessica is an executive assistant and contestant on Love Is Blind season 6.

She joined the Netflix show with the hope of finding her future husband, who she hoped would embrace her daughter as well as her. Someone who couldn't accept her daughter would be a deal-breaker for Jessica, because they are a package deal.

As a single mother to a 10-year-old, Jessica was ready to put herself first in the experiment to find the right person to join their family.

Unfortunately, Jess didn't get engaged while in the pods. Despite finding a connection with software salesman Jimmy, 28, he let her down in order to propose to Chelsea, who he's due to get married to.

During Jimmy and Jess's last conversation, she told him that he was going to regret not choosing her when he sees what she looks like.

Jess has since opened up about these comments, saying in an interview: "I said, 'You're gonna choke when you see me.' I didn't mean it in just the physical sense of the word. I meant in every sense of the word, because I know how much I have to offer someone."

Where is Jess now?

Jessica and Jimmy. Netflix

Jess is currently single.

"I was heartbroken for myself, but I was also over-the-moon excited for Chelsea, knowing that she was going to be getting engaged and potentially married," Jessica explained.

"But I was surprised. There wasn't an alternative reality in my mind. I thought Jimmy and I were going to leave there together."

In the most recent episodes, which arrived on Netflix on Wednesday 21st February, Jimmy mentioned to Chelsea that the other guys had shown him Jess's Instagram account, saying "she looks like a Kardashian".

Chelsea then accused Jimmy of acting different towards her ever since seeing Jess's social media account.

In another scene, Jess chatted to Laura over a drink and revealed that Jimmy sent her a friend request on Instagram, but removed it moments later.

Off camera, Jessica questioned Jimmy about the request. And in an interview with Elite Daily, she revealed: "When I brought it up to him, he was like, 'No, I didn’t.' I was like, 'I took a screenshot. I have the receipt, first of all.'"

In the upcoming episodes, which will land on the streaming site on Wednesday 28th February, Jessica will come face-to-face with Jimmy and Chelsea.

She added: "Seeing them together, I was just happy to see Chelsea happy."

Jess currently follows both Jimmy and Chelsea on Instagram, and by the looks of things they're all on good terms.

We'll update you right here as soon as we know more.

Love Is Blind season 6 episodes 1-10 are available to stream on Netflix.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

