It's not quite clear who she was referring to, so we'll have to wait until the episodes air to find out.

Viewers are aware, however, that Jimmy also had a connection with Jessica in the pods, however, chose to propose to Chelsea instead.

Given this new revelation, many are wondering whether Jimmy and Chelsea made it down the aisle, and more importantly, if they're still together.

Read on for everything we know so far.

Who is Jimmy?

Jimmy. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 28

Occupation: Software sales

Instagram: @jimmypresnell

Ahead of the show, Jimmy Presnell revealed that he'd been ready to get married for some time, however, dating in the real world hadn't quite worked for him.

The 28-year-old noted that he is "very open-minded" when it comes to dating and is hoping to meet a woman who matches his ambition.

His bio on the official Netflix website added: "His need for someone to check every box has led Jimmy astray in past relationships, so now he’s trying to really get to know someone and build a connection.

As a first-generation college student on both sides of his family, Jimmy is hoping to meet a woman whose ambition matches his own – and if not, he says she must at least push him to be the person he wants to be. Otherwise, Jimmy says he’s 'very open-minded' when it comes to dating. And as a self-admitted loud snorer, he’s hoping that his future partner will be, too. "

Who is Chelsea?

Chelsea. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Flight attendant and event planner

Instagram: @chelseadblackwell

Chelsea Blackwell is a 31-year-old flight attendant and event planner. She joined the show feeling as though she'd waited long enough to find her "forever person".

She hoped to find someone who would be willing to tag along for spontaneous adventures.

Her bio on Netflix's website adds: "Guys who just want to sit around all day and play video games get on her nerves, because she’s all about going outside and exploring the great outdoors. Other pet peeves?

"Well, following too many women on social media, smoking, and love bombing are all red flags for Chelsea. She’s ready to give the green light, but only to the right person – someone who can break down her barriers and “connect on a more intimate level.”

Are Love Is Blind's Chelsea and Jimmy still together?

It's not yet known whether Chelsea and Jimmy stayed together after the show.

Unlike past cities Love Is Blind has filmed in, such as Houston in Season 5 and Seattle in Season 4, marriage records for Charlotte, North Carolina, where Season 6 was filmed, are not publicly available, so there isn’t a way to obtain Jimmy and Chelsea’s marriage records to confirm whether they got married.

We'll probably have to wait until after all episodes from season 6 have aired to know more, but based on a little social media digging we can see that (at time of writing) Chelsea and Jimmy follow one another on Instagram. They've also liked a few of each other's pictures, although Jimmy has liked a lot more of Chelsea's. Chelsea has only liked one of Jimmy’s Instagram posts of him in New York City in January 2024.

Interestingly, Jimmy is also following Jess Vestal who he had a connection with, and Trevor Sova, who Chelsea almost got engaged to while in the pods. Chelsea also follows both Love Is Blind cast members.

We'll keep you updated right here as soon as we know more.

Love Is Blind season 6 episodes 1-6 are available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream. You can buy the Love Is Blind Gold Goblet at the official Netflix shop.

