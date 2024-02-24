The reunion will be released on Netflix on Wednesday 13th March, with the news being confirmed on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the clip shared to X, Love is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey seem to be rehearsing lines and making lists of who to invite to the reunion.

But there's a twist this time round as the pair announce that what better way to get some great questions in the mix than by asking the fans of the show themselves. So, if you want to dig deeper into some of the relationships or controversial characters, now's your chance to ask!

There are still several episodes to go of the current series, with the finale expected to be released on Wednesday 6th March meaning it'll just be one week after that before the questions are posed to the contestants in the reunion show.

There's been a fair share of controversy this season with claims of being engaged at the time of entering the show being levied at Jeramey. He hasn't responded directly to the accusations so far but did share a post on his Instagram about the hate he and his co-stars have received.

He wrote: “The amount of hate myself and other cast mates have received is over the top. We all had the courage to put ourselves in the public eye to watch an experiment unfold.

“For you, it’s entertainment, for us, it was a part of life at an accelerated pace. Unfortunately for the world, filming 9-10 hours a day isn’t enough. Next time we’ll recommend having cameras attached 24/7. We’ll make sure everyone is perfect at every moment and nothing but blunt boring moments happen.

“While everyone is entitled to their opinions it’s f***ing wild to make assumptions about everyone without 1) knowing us 2) being involved in any way 3) not being a part of the other THOUSANDS of hours of footage that’s captured."

He ended the post with: “Everyone will get their chance to speak when the time is right. Until then we all get it.”

Thankfully, for fans of the show this won't be the final outing of Love is Blind as it has already been announced that season 7 will be released in due course, with a release date yet to be confirmed.

