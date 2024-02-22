Jimmy proposed to Chelsea, leaving Sarah Ann single. However, things didn't stop there between Sarah Ann and Jeramey, with the pair hanging out until 5am in episode 9.

Sarah Ann has since teased that their story isn't over...

As Love Is Blind season 6 comes to an end, read on for everything you need to know about Sarah Ann – one of the Love Is Blind season 6 contestants.

Who is Sarah Ann?

Sarah Ann. Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Customer support manager

Instagram: @sarah_ann411

Prior to joining the show, Sarah Ann had never used a dating app in her life.

After being single for the last four years, she decided she was ready to make the most out of the experiment, searching for a "thoughtful, funny, extremely playful" partner in the pods.

She formed a connection with Jeramey in the pods but he broke things off with her to propose to Laura, 34.

Where is Sarah Ann now?

Love Is Blind season 6 contestant Sarah Ann. Netflix

Sarah Ann didn't get engaged in the pods, so as far we know she's still single.

In episode 8, Laura revealed that Jeramey had received a DM on Instagram from Sarah Ann, in which she said that she'd love to meet him.

Jeramey didn't directly respond to the message, but did like it to acknowledge to Sarah Ann he had received it, which upset Laura.

In the following episode, Jeramey admitted that he bumped into Sarah Ann while on a night out with some friends and they'd chatted in the car park.

However, when Laura questioned him about the interaction, he then admitted that he'd given Sarah Ann a lift home and they ended up hanging out until 5am – yikes!

Sarah Ann has since shared a post on Instagram, hinting that there's "more to come".

Writing on her Instagram story last night (21st February), Sarah Ann said: "I couldn't be happier with the way things are going in my life, my career, and on Love Is Blind. There is so much more to come. Thank you for all the comments."

It's not yet clear what exactly Sarah Ann meant by this, or whether Laura and Jeramey made it down the aisle, but we'll update you right here as soon as we know more.

