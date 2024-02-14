Love Is Blind season 6 cast: Meet the Netflix stars looking for love in the pods
A new pod squad is upon us!
Love Is Blind season 5 may have come to an end last year, but Netflix wasted no time in finding a new group of singles looking to find love in the pods - and over here at RadioTimes.com, we can't wait.
Thirty singletons are ready to take on an experiment like no other, with never-ending pod chats and bonding sessions, in the hopes it'll end with finding their future spouse who will say 'I do' once they get down the aisle.
Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey have returned to guide the men and women through the process, as they discover if they can form an emotional connection with someone, sight unseen.
As the first six episodes become available to watch on Netflix, get to know the cast of Love Is Blind season 6.
Love Is Blind season 6 cast
- Brittany
- Alejandra
- Amber Desiree 'AD'
- Mackenzie
- Amy C
- Sarah Ann
- Danette
- Sunni
- Laura
- Jessica
- Danielle
- Chelsea
- Amy
- Amber
- Ashley
- Matthew
- Kenneth
- Austin
- Jamal
- Jimmy
- Vince
- Clay
- Nolan
- Trevor
- Drake
- Ariel
- Jeramey
- Deion
- Ben
- Johnny
Brittany
Age: 25
Occupation: Senior client partner
Instagram: @brittanymills123
Despite being only 25 years old, Brittany sees herself as wise beyond her years, which has left her feeling frustrated in the dating scene.
As per the process, Brittany is interested in a serious relationship that could lead to marriage one day. "I am looking for someone who is strong and able to provide me with peace in a partner," she said ahead of her appearance on the show.
"Life is tough, but being able to roll with the punches and continue to grow together is what I'm looking for."
Alejandra
Age: 28
Occupation: Financial consultant
Instagram: @_alejthegreat
Alejandra refuses to settle when it comes to finding true love, and wants to make sure the partner she chooses will be someone that adds to her life.
Noting what she is looking for in a partner, Alejandra explains her ideal guy is "very strong, confident and a natural born leader" who is also emotionally intelligent and able to communicate. However, she accepts that everyone, including herself, is a work in progress.
"I'm most proud of the personal growth I've made over the last few years - to take care of myself first," she said. "I'm constantly working on being a better version of myself."
Amber Desiree 'AD'
Age: 33
Occupation: Real estate broker
Instagram: @amberdesiree
Amber is looking for a forever type of love that stems from a "soul connection", as she believes she has wasted enough time on men who haven't been ready to commit.
"Timing just has not been on my side," she said. "I've always been ready, and then I meet people who are either halfway ready, or lie to me."
At the centre of her dream marriage is respect and friendship, as she is "not going to sacrifice [her] integrity for love". "I stand strong in the things that I believe. I'm a strong, proud Black woman and these are things that I just will not bend on."
Mackenzie
Age: 25
Occupation: Makeup artist
Instagram: @_mackjo
Mackenzie is looking for an "extremely caring and empathetic" man who believes in God and wants to have children some day, and if she does find that guy, she can't wait to get sporty with them and sign up for a sand volleyball league.
"This experience is going to be so good for me because I'm going to genuinely fall in love with somebody for who they are and not what they look like."
Amy C
Age: 34
Occupation: PR director
Instagram: @amy__cai
Amy is prepared to step out of her comfort zone on Love Is Blind, and is hoping her future partner will help her "be more vulnerable and let [her] walls down".
What is most important to Amy is being on the same page about starting a family, noting that it would be a deal-breaker for her if her partner didn't want children. "I definitely wouldn't be willing to sacrifice having kids."
Sarah Ann
Age: 30
Occupation: Customer support manager
Instagram: @sarah_ann411
Sarah Ann has never used a dating app in her life, and after being single for the last four years, she is ready to make the most out of the experiment and is looking to break some bad habits.
Searching for a "thoughtful, funny, extremely playful" partner in the pods, Sarah Ann hopes they will embrace her religious life, as faith is not something she can compromise on.
Danette
Age: 33
Occupation: Flight attendant
Instagram: @dcoombsss
Danette is seeking an extremely supportive person in the pods who can "cheer [her] on and believe [she] can do anything".
"I am unwilling to sacrifice being me, and that's just an all-around crazy, adventurous person who's very spontaneous," she said ahead of her appearance on the show.
Sunni
Age: 34
Occupation: Business analyst
Instagram: @sunitagabrielle
Sunni is ready to tap into her main character energy on Love Is Blind, and can't wait to meet a "supportive and loving man who is ready to start a family and make [her] feel special".
The business analyst is hoping her future partner will be part of her next chapter, and that they can travel around the world and take hip-hop dance classes as a couple.
Laura
Age: 34
Occupation: Account director
Instagram: @looo_bear
Laura has high hopes for Love Is Blind, and believes she can find love on the experiment. "I've dated plenty of guys who have no idea who they are, or where they're going, and I'm looking for someone who's sure of themselves," she said.
Jessica
Age: 29
Occupation: Executive assistant
Instagram: @jess.ves
If Jessica were to find love in the pods, her future husband must embrace her daughter as well as her. Someone who couldn't accept her daughter would be a deal-breaker for Jessica, because they are a package deal.
As a single mother to a 10-year-old, Jessica is now ready to put herself first in the experiment to find the right person to join their family.
Danielle
Age: 30
Occupation: Corporate comms
Instagram: @danielledionnee
After relying on dating apps, Danielle feels frustrated by endless conversations that go nowhere, and is ready to start meeting people face-to-face - although in the case of Love Is Blind, that'll take some time.
"Dating is really difficult in this day and age," she said. "It is hard to find someone on the same page and [who is] as mutually invested in you as you are in them."
Chelsea
Age: 31
Occupation: Flight attendant and event planner
Instagram: @chelseadblackwell
Chelsea feels as though she has waited long enough to find her "forever person", and hopes she can find someone who would be willing to tag along for spontaneous adventures.
Amy
Age: 28
Occupation: E-commerce specialist
Instagram: @amytiffany
Amy is ready for the experiment to kickstart her journey to find a soulmate and break down her walls. As well as sharing her passion, Amy's future partner must establish a "really good connection" with her family and culture.
Amber
Age: 31
Occupation: Medical device sales
Instagram: @grantav
Amy is looking for someone who gets along well with her family, as this is a complete non-negotiable for her, and she hopes she can find the perfect partner in the pods. "This opportunity is amazing because it removes what we don't like about the dating world nowadays," she said.
"It's all about really getting to know somebody for who they are to the core, which is what makes a relationship last."
Ashley
Age: 32
Occupation: Nurse practitioner
Instagram: @awala24
Ashley refuses to let anyone fit her lift and is looking for a considerate and positive gentleman who puts her first, as love is the one thing missing in her life.
"I literally have everything. I have the dog, the house, the career and the family, but I just don't have my person," she said.
Matthew
Age: 37
Occupation: Senior financial advisor
Instagram: @15mduliba
Matthew is ready to confront his issues head on with Love Is Blind, and if he can do this, he hopes to find an "intelligent, caring, considerate, hardworking and driven" woman in the pods.
Kenneth
Age: 26
Occupation: Middle school principal
Instagram: @watch_kenn
Kenneth is looking for a partner who is aligned on making God and family a priority. "I want to find someone who I can see and say, 'I love you for you, and you love me for me,'" he said ahead of his appearance on the show.
Austin
Age: 27
Occupation: Software sales
Instagram: @austininthewild_
Austin hopes to find a partner who can have an open and honest dialogue, as these things are a non-negotiable for him, but is willing to be patient with the right person.
Jamal
Age: 32
Occupation: Store director
Instagram: @jentlemanbrand
Jamal is ready to find love in the experiment because he is tired of dating and having experienced a lot in life, he believes its the right time to become a husband.
Jimmy
Age: 28
Occupation: Software sales
Instagram: @jimmypresnell
Jimmy has been ready to get married for quite some time, but dating in the real world hasn't worked for him. The 28-year-old noted that he is "very open-minded" when it comes to dating and is hoping to meet a woman who matches his ambition.
Vince
Age: 35
Occupation: Lawyer
Instagram: @vincedoa
Lawyer Vince was drawn to the experiment because everyone involved was looking to "find their forever person and settle down for the rest of their lives".
While in the pods, Vince hopes he will connect with a "good Christian girl", who will fit in with his family.
Clay
Age: 31
Occupation: Enterprise sales/entrepeneur
Instagram: @grave_sande
Clay is a "very vulnerable" guy who is ready to put the effort in the love. "I got myself a house. I got myself a good job," he said. "This is the moment where I'm ready."
Nolan
Age: 31
Occupation: Management consultant
Instagram: @nulty9
Nolan is open to all that Love Is blind has to offer because he is "truly here to find a wife".
"I want someone that loves love as much as I love love," he said ahead of his appearance on the Netflix series.
Trevor
Age: 31
Occupation: Project manager
Instagram: @itstrevorsova
Trevor is done with messing around and is ready to commit to his forever partner. One of his non-negotiables is someone who isn't as driven as him because a "red flag is someone who has no goals".
Drake
Age: 32
Occupation: Video producer
Instagram: @drake.m.c
Drake has put in the time and energy to work on himself to better understand what he wants in a partner, and is now ready to find love because he loves himself.
Ariel
Age: 32
Occupation: Mortgage broker
Instagram: @arielgomerez
Ariel is searching for love in the experiment now he is professionally and financially settled. "I'm at a point in my life where I'm getting ready to take the next step," he said.
"I've always wanted a family and I think now is a good time to start that beginning process."
Jeramey
Age: 32
Occupation: Intralogistics
Instagram: @lutinskij
Jeramey is looking for a partner who can match his energy in the hopes of building a full life together some day. He is looking for a life-changing and authentic soul connection with his future partner and is done with dating apps and social media.
Deion
Age: 27
Occupation: Software sales
Instagram: @deiondp
Deion has always invested in his passion for music and would love to duet with the women of his dreams. He is looking for something beyond a physical connection and wants a best friend as much as a partner.
Ben
Age: 34
Occupation: Cloud solutions architect
Instagram: @benjamin.vanhouten
Ben has been enjoying the freedom to do whatever he wants, but now he is ready to risk it all for the right person. He said: "Without an actual connection and partner, you can't experience joy."
Johnny
Age: 28
Occupation: Account executive
Instagram: @johnny__mcintyre
Johnny has found trouble forming anything beyond a "really surface level" connection and is taking part in the experiment to dig deep and find the woman of his dreams.
