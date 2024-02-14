Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey have returned to guide the men and women through the process, as they discover if they can form an emotional connection with someone, sight unseen.

As the first six episodes become available to watch on Netflix, get to know the cast of Love Is Blind season 6.

Love Is Blind season 6 cast

Brittany

Alejandra

Amber Desiree 'AD'

Mackenzie

Amy C

Sarah Ann

Danette

Sunni

Laura

Jessica

Danielle

Chelsea

Amy

Amber

Ashley

Matthew

Kenneth

Austin

Jamal

Jimmy

Vince

Clay

Nolan

Trevor

Drake

Ariel

Jeramey

Deion

Ben

Johnny

Brittany

Brittany. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 25

Occupation: Senior client partner

Instagram: @brittanymills123

Despite being only 25 years old, Brittany sees herself as wise beyond her years, which has left her feeling frustrated in the dating scene.

As per the process, Brittany is interested in a serious relationship that could lead to marriage one day. "I am looking for someone who is strong and able to provide me with peace in a partner," she said ahead of her appearance on the show.

"Life is tough, but being able to roll with the punches and continue to grow together is what I'm looking for."

Alejandra

Alejandra. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 28

Occupation: Financial consultant

Instagram: @_alejthegreat

Alejandra refuses to settle when it comes to finding true love, and wants to make sure the partner she chooses will be someone that adds to her life.

Noting what she is looking for in a partner, Alejandra explains her ideal guy is "very strong, confident and a natural born leader" who is also emotionally intelligent and able to communicate. However, she accepts that everyone, including herself, is a work in progress.

"I'm most proud of the personal growth I've made over the last few years - to take care of myself first," she said. "I'm constantly working on being a better version of myself."

Amber Desiree 'AD'

Amber. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Real estate broker

Instagram: @amberdesiree

Amber is looking for a forever type of love that stems from a "soul connection", as she believes she has wasted enough time on men who haven't been ready to commit.

"Timing just has not been on my side," she said. "I've always been ready, and then I meet people who are either halfway ready, or lie to me."

At the centre of her dream marriage is respect and friendship, as she is "not going to sacrifice [her] integrity for love". "I stand strong in the things that I believe. I'm a strong, proud Black woman and these are things that I just will not bend on."

Mackenzie

Mackenzie. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 25

Occupation: Makeup artist

Instagram: @_mackjo

Mackenzie is looking for an "extremely caring and empathetic" man who believes in God and wants to have children some day, and if she does find that guy, she can't wait to get sporty with them and sign up for a sand volleyball league.

"This experience is going to be so good for me because I'm going to genuinely fall in love with somebody for who they are and not what they look like."

Amy C

Amy C. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 34

Occupation: PR director

Instagram: @amy__cai

Amy is prepared to step out of her comfort zone on Love Is Blind, and is hoping her future partner will help her "be more vulnerable and let [her] walls down".

What is most important to Amy is being on the same page about starting a family, noting that it would be a deal-breaker for her if her partner didn't want children. "I definitely wouldn't be willing to sacrifice having kids."

Sarah Ann

Sarah Ann. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Customer support manager

Instagram: @sarah_ann411

Sarah Ann has never used a dating app in her life, and after being single for the last four years, she is ready to make the most out of the experiment and is looking to break some bad habits.

Searching for a "thoughtful, funny, extremely playful" partner in the pods, Sarah Ann hopes they will embrace her religious life, as faith is not something she can compromise on.

Danette

Danette. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 33

Occupation: Flight attendant

Instagram: @dcoombsss

Danette is seeking an extremely supportive person in the pods who can "cheer [her] on and believe [she] can do anything".

"I am unwilling to sacrifice being me, and that's just an all-around crazy, adventurous person who's very spontaneous," she said ahead of her appearance on the show.

Sunni

Sunni. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 34

Occupation: Business analyst

Instagram: @sunitagabrielle

Sunni is ready to tap into her main character energy on Love Is Blind, and can't wait to meet a "supportive and loving man who is ready to start a family and make [her] feel special".

The business analyst is hoping her future partner will be part of her next chapter, and that they can travel around the world and take hip-hop dance classes as a couple.

Laura

Laura. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 34

Occupation: Account director

Instagram: @looo_bear

Laura has high hopes for Love Is Blind, and believes she can find love on the experiment. "I've dated plenty of guys who have no idea who they are, or where they're going, and I'm looking for someone who's sure of themselves," she said.

Jessica

Jessica. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: Executive assistant

Instagram: @jess.ves

If Jessica were to find love in the pods, her future husband must embrace her daughter as well as her. Someone who couldn't accept her daughter would be a deal-breaker for Jessica, because they are a package deal.

As a single mother to a 10-year-old, Jessica is now ready to put herself first in the experiment to find the right person to join their family.

Danielle

Danielle. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Corporate comms

Instagram: @danielledionnee

After relying on dating apps, Danielle feels frustrated by endless conversations that go nowhere, and is ready to start meeting people face-to-face - although in the case of Love Is Blind, that'll take some time.

"Dating is really difficult in this day and age," she said. "It is hard to find someone on the same page and [who is] as mutually invested in you as you are in them."

Chelsea

Chelsea. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Flight attendant and event planner

Instagram: @chelseadblackwell

Chelsea feels as though she has waited long enough to find her "forever person", and hopes she can find someone who would be willing to tag along for spontaneous adventures.

Amy

Amy. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 28

Occupation: E-commerce specialist

Instagram: @amytiffany

Amy is ready for the experiment to kickstart her journey to find a soulmate and break down her walls. As well as sharing her passion, Amy's future partner must establish a "really good connection" with her family and culture.

Amber

Amber. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Medical device sales

Instagram: @grantav

Amy is looking for someone who gets along well with her family, as this is a complete non-negotiable for her, and she hopes she can find the perfect partner in the pods. "This opportunity is amazing because it removes what we don't like about the dating world nowadays," she said.

"It's all about really getting to know somebody for who they are to the core, which is what makes a relationship last."

Ashley

Ashley. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Nurse practitioner

Instagram: @awala24

Ashley refuses to let anyone fit her lift and is looking for a considerate and positive gentleman who puts her first, as love is the one thing missing in her life.

"I literally have everything. I have the dog, the house, the career and the family, but I just don't have my person," she said.

Matthew

Matthew. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 37

Occupation: Senior financial advisor

Instagram: @15mduliba

Matthew is ready to confront his issues head on with Love Is Blind, and if he can do this, he hopes to find an "intelligent, caring, considerate, hardworking and driven" woman in the pods.

Kenneth

Kenneth. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 26

Occupation: Middle school principal

Instagram: @watch_kenn

Kenneth is looking for a partner who is aligned on making God and family a priority. "I want to find someone who I can see and say, 'I love you for you, and you love me for me,'" he said ahead of his appearance on the show.

Austin

Austin. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Software sales

Instagram: @austininthewild_

Austin hopes to find a partner who can have an open and honest dialogue, as these things are a non-negotiable for him, but is willing to be patient with the right person.

Jamal

Jamal. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Store director

Instagram: @jentlemanbrand

Jamal is ready to find love in the experiment because he is tired of dating and having experienced a lot in life, he believes its the right time to become a husband.

Jimmy

Jimmy. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 28

Occupation: Software sales

Instagram: @jimmypresnell

Jimmy has been ready to get married for quite some time, but dating in the real world hasn't worked for him. The 28-year-old noted that he is "very open-minded" when it comes to dating and is hoping to meet a woman who matches his ambition.

Vince

Vince. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 35

Occupation: Lawyer

Instagram: @vincedoa

Lawyer Vince was drawn to the experiment because everyone involved was looking to "find their forever person and settle down for the rest of their lives".

While in the pods, Vince hopes he will connect with a "good Christian girl", who will fit in with his family.

Clay

Clay. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Enterprise sales/entrepeneur

Instagram: @grave_sande

Clay is a "very vulnerable" guy who is ready to put the effort in the love. "I got myself a house. I got myself a good job," he said. "This is the moment where I'm ready."

Nolan

Nolan. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Management consultant

Instagram: @nulty9

Nolan is open to all that Love Is blind has to offer because he is "truly here to find a wife".

"I want someone that loves love as much as I love love," he said ahead of his appearance on the Netflix series.

Trevor

Trevor. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Project manager

Instagram: @itstrevorsova

Trevor is done with messing around and is ready to commit to his forever partner. One of his non-negotiables is someone who isn't as driven as him because a "red flag is someone who has no goals".

Drake

Drake. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Video producer

Instagram: @drake.m.c

Drake has put in the time and energy to work on himself to better understand what he wants in a partner, and is now ready to find love because he loves himself.

Ariel

Ariel. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Mortgage broker

Instagram: @arielgomerez

Ariel is searching for love in the experiment now he is professionally and financially settled. "I'm at a point in my life where I'm getting ready to take the next step," he said.

"I've always wanted a family and I think now is a good time to start that beginning process."

Jeramey

Jeramey. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Intralogistics

Instagram: @lutinskij

Jeramey is looking for a partner who can match his energy in the hopes of building a full life together some day. He is looking for a life-changing and authentic soul connection with his future partner and is done with dating apps and social media.

Deion

Deion. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Software sales

Instagram: @deiondp

Deion has always invested in his passion for music and would love to duet with the women of his dreams. He is looking for something beyond a physical connection and wants a best friend as much as a partner.

Ben

Ben. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 34

Occupation: Cloud solutions architect

Instagram: @benjamin.vanhouten

Ben has been enjoying the freedom to do whatever he wants, but now he is ready to risk it all for the right person. He said: "Without an actual connection and partner, you can't experience joy."

Johnny

Johnny. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 28

Occupation: Account executive

Instagram: @johnny__mcintyre

Johnny has found trouble forming anything beyond a "really surface level" connection and is taking part in the experiment to dig deep and find the woman of his dreams.

Love Is Blind season 6, episodes 1-6 are available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

