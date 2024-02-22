Brittany and Kenneth decided to call it quits before the wedding days, while it looked like there could be some more drama ahead for Chelsea and Jimmy and Laura and Jeramey.

At the end of episode 9, which landed on the streaming site on Wednesday 21st February, Laura and Jeramey got into an argument as he revealed he'd been out until 5am with Sarah Ann - one of the girls he'd dated in the pods.

Following the episode, Sarah Ann shared a post on her Instagram story hinting that this wasn't the end of her and Jeramey's relationship, leading viewers to question their status.

More like this

So, are Laura and Jeramey still together?

Read on for everything you need to know about the couple - who are a part of the Love Is Blind season 6 cast members.

Who is Laura?

Laura. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 34

Occupation: Account director

Instagram: @looo_bear

Laura, 34, is an account director.

She had "high hopes" for Love Is Blind, saying: "I've dated plenty of guys who have no idea who they are, or where they're going, and I'm looking for someone who's sure of themselves."

Who is Jeramey?

Jeramey. Adam Rose/Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Intralogistics

Instagram: @lutinskij

Status: Engaged

Jeramey is 32 years old and works in intralogistics.

He was on the lookout for a partner who can match his energy in the hopes of building a full life together some day. He was looking for a life-changing and authentic soul connection with his future partner, and was done with dating apps and social media.

It looked like he found this connection with Laura, who he ended up proposing to.

Are Love Is Blind's Laura and Jeramey still together?

Laura and Jeramey are not believed to be currently together.

According to public records in Mecklenburg County, NC, they never began the application to obtain their marriage licence.

The wedding ceremonies were supposed to have happened in early May 2023 - however, the pair would have never been able to walk down the aisle without their licence.

And, judging by the drama on Love Is Blind, it's not looking good for these two.

Episode 9 ended with the pair arguing after Jeramey revealed he'd been out with some friends and bumped into Sarah Ann.

He told Laura that they just chatted in the car park, but Laura continued to question him, at which point he revealed that he'd given Sarah Ann a lift home.

The pair ended up hanging out until 5am, which didn't go down well with Laura.

It comes after the pair returned from the Dominican Republic, where they enjoyed a vacation with the other couples.

During the trip, Laura told him that he needed to stop wearing Hawaiian shirts and that he couldn't have motorcycles when they live together.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When they got home from the trip, Jeramey revealed that he'd received a DM from Sarah Ann saying that she'd like to meet him.

Although Jeramey didn't respond to the message, he did like it as a way to acknowledge that he'd received it - Laura was not happy about this.

After the second batch of episodes arrived on Netflix, Sarah Ann shared a post on her story which read: "I couldn't be happier with the way things are going in my life, my career, and on Love Is Blind. There is so much more to come. Thank you for all the comments."

As soon as we know more, we'll update you right here.

Love Is Blind season 6 episodes 1-9 are available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.