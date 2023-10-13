Will there be a Love Is Blind season 6?

Here's everything we know so far about Love Is Blind season 6.

Is Love Is Blind returning for season 6?

The cast of Love Is Blind. Netflix

Since the announcement of Love Is Blind being renewed for seasons 4 and 5, there have been no further announcements about upcoming seasons.

However, it is likely a new season is in the works, as the show is looking for single men and women who are "brave, open-minded and ready for committed relationship" in Minneapolis and Phoenix, as per the production company's Instagram page.

While this gives us a shred of hope for new seasons of Love Is Blind, Netflix are yet to reveal anything.

Who is in the Love Is Blind season 6 cast?

Given there is no confirmation of a Love Is Blind season 6, there is currently no cast list.

However, the Kinetic Casting team have been looking for singles to take part in Love Is Blind in Minneapolis, Phoenix, Nashville and Denver.

The application explicitly asks applicants if they have any conflicts from February through to March 2024, which could suggest when the show plans to begin filming.

Love Is Blind season 6 presenters

Hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey on Love Is Blind. Netflix Netflix

While Netflix hasn't confirmed if there will be a sixth instalment of Love Is Blind, if it does return it'll likely be hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

The celebrity couple have presented the show since its debut in 2020, as well as its spin-offs The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, The Ultimatum: Queer Love and Perfect Match.

Is there a Love Is Blind season 6 trailer?

There isn't a trailer or first look for Love Is Blind season 6, but we'll be sure to update you with any news of a new season.

