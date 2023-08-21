The eccentric dating show first aired on the streaming site in April 2022, with a set of couples putting their relationship to the test.

Netflix then launched a spin-off of the show titled The Ultimatum: Queer Love, which saw five couples made up of women and non-binary people going through the same experiment.

Now, a new batch of lovers are about to take on The Ultimatum, with episodes set to drop on Netflix this August.

So when does The Ultimatum season 2 start? How many episodes will there be? And who are the couples putting their relationship to the test this year?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Ultimatum season 2.

Season 2 of The Ultimatum will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday 23rd August with the first eight episodes.

They will be available to stream from 8am (BST).

How many episodes are there of The Ultimatum season 2?

There are 10 episodes in total. The first eight will drop on Wednesday 23rd August, with the final two following on Wednesday 30th August.

These will reveal whether the couples decided to stay together, split or move on to someone new.

The Ultimatum season 2 cast

Jelisa and Brian in The Ultimatum season 2. Netflix

There are five couples taking part in The Ultimatum season 2.

See a full cast list below:

Jelisa, 32, and Brian, 29

James, 24, and Ryann, 24

Trey, 29, and Riah, 25

Kat, 28, and Alex, 32

Antonio, 30, and Roxanne, 30

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How does The Ultimatum work?

The Ultimatum involves a group of couples who all have one thing in common - while one person wants to get married, the other does not.

The person who doesn't want to get married is then issued with an "ultimatum", after which they must decide if they want to stay with their original partner and get married or if they want to move on with someone else.

To help them make their decision, all couples will split up and live with someone new. Over three weeks, they'll get to know them and meet one another's families.

The Ultimatum season 2 trailer

Earlier this month, Netflix released an explosive trailer for season 2.

You can watch the full clip below:

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 will launch on Netflix on Wednesday 23rd August. Season 1 and The Ultimatum: Queer Love are available to stream now.

Advertisement

Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.