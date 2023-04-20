The Ultimatum: Queer Love release date

Arriving in May, this spin-off of the 2022 dating show is a first for Netflix in that it features a cast made up of women and non-binary people.

The fourth season of Love Is Blind may have come to an end at the weekend but the dating drama has only just begun on Netflix , thanks to The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

The series will see five couples come together after reaching a crossroads in their relationships, spending eight weeks getting to know other people before deciding whether to tie the knot with their original partner or choose someone completely different.

Judging by the trailer, it's set to be a spicy series full of tense dinner parties, new connections, a different host and lots of tears. "You said you wanted to marry me but you fell in love with someone else in a week and a half," one exasperated contestant says in the clip.

Here's everything you need to know about The Ultimatum: Queer Love and when it'll arrive on Netflix.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love lands on Netflix on Wednesday 24th May.

The first four episodes will land on the steamer on 24th May, with new episodes dropping each Wednesday.

There will be 10 episodes in total, with the final two arriving on Wednesday 7th June.

What is The Ultimatum: Queer Love?

This brand new Netflix spin-off is a member of The Ultimatum universe – however this time, the cast is made up of five new couples who are all women and non-binary people.

Each of the couples is reaching a crossroads in their relationship: one of the pair is ready for marriage, however their partner is having doubts – and so an ultimatum is issued.

"In just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures," Netflix teases.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love host

JoAnna Garcia Swisher. Netflix

It's not Vanessa and Nick Lachey fronting this spin-off but JoAnna Garcia Swisher – an American actress best known for her roles in Freaks and Geeks and Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Swisher has also appeared in Fist Fight, The Internship, Gossip Girl, Once Upon a Time, Sweet Magnolias and Reba, with The Ultimatum being her first presenting role.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love contestants

While Netflix has not yet released information about the cast of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, we do get a sneak-peek at who'll be taking part in the trailer – and judging by the clip, it's set to be a dramatic one.

"I don't even want to say her name anymore, she's like Voldermort to me," one contestant says.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love trailer

Netflix released a trailer for The Ultimatum: Queer Love on Monday, premiering the clip during the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion.

You can watch the clip below:

The Ultimatum: Queer Love lands on Netflix on Wednesday 24th May. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

