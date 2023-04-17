It's been a rocky road for our blind daters but Netflix 's Love Is Blind reached the conclusion of its fourth season this weekend as the remaining couples concluded the romantic experiment.

While some made it down the aisle and successfully said their vows, others weren't as lucky, with Paul dumping Micah at the altar in a shock decision while Marshall and Jackelina called it quits in the last batch of episodes.

The live reunion was meant to bring the contestants back to reveal whether the couples are still together – however, the livestream faced numerous technical difficulties and many viewers were unable to access the show.

Luckily, those in the UK will be able to watch the episode tonight on Netflix – but then we'll have to wait a little while longer for season 5 to drop. Here's everything we know so far about Love Is Blind's next season.

Is Love Is Blind returning for season 5?

Season 4 may have just ended but season 5 has already been confirmed!

In March 2022, Netflix revealed that it had renewed the show for both seasons 4 and 5 so Love Is Blind fans won't be waiting on that big announcement.

The streamer announced the news in a fun music video parody featuring some of its biggest reality stars – you can watch it below:

Netflix has not yet announced when fans can expect Love Is Blind's fifth season to arrive, however co-host Vanessa Lachey gave us an idea of the season 5 filming dates.

Speaking to E News on 12th April 2022, the presenter said that filming was due to happen in Houston "a few weeks" later – and therefore, we can expect shooting to have wrapped.

There are typically between four and seven months between each season of Love Is Blind and so looking at the show's release date history, we're likely to see season 5 arrive in either October or November 2023.

Who is in the Love Is Blind season 5 cast?

With Love Is Blind's fourth season only just having finished, Netflix is yet to announce the cast for season 5 – and we're unlikely to find out who the upcoming singles are until a week before the show arrives.

In the meantime, you can find out whether your favourite Love Is Blind couples are still together in our latest explainer.

Love Is Blind season 5 presenters

Hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey on Love Is Blind. Netflix

Love Is Blind is hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, a celebrity couple who present the show – as well as its spin-offs The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and Perfect Match – alongside one another.

Nick Lachey is a singer and presenter who is best known as part of the band 98 Degrees and for hosting The Sing-off, Big Morning Buzz Live and America's Most Musical Family.

He's been married to actress and presenter Vanessa Lachey since 2011, with Vanessa starting her career as a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight and Total Request before starring in NCIS: Hawaii.

Is there a Love Is Blind season 5 trailer?

Netflix is yet to release a trailer for season 5, but watch this space – we'll be updating this page as and when a clip drops.

In the meantime, here's a teaser for the Love Is Blind reunion (which finally arrives on the streamer for UK fans on 17th April after facing technical difficulties beforehand):

Love is Blind is available to stream on Netflix.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now.