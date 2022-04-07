From the creators of Love Is Blind , and hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show is all about couples deciding whether they want to commit or move on.

Six couples have put their relationship to the test on Netflix's new dating series, The Ultimatum : Marry or Move On.

With one half wanting to get married and the other half wanting to keep things as they are, an Ultimatum has been issued, giving each person a chance to date others and experience two possible futures with their original partner and one new partner.

At the end of the series, each couple will decide whether they want to get married, move on with their new partner or be single.

Episodes 1-8 are currently available to stream on Netflix, with the couples having picked a new partner already. But for some of the cast, the experiment just wasn't meant to be, with two Ultimatum couples leaving early to get married rather than move on, and some calling it quits before the final decision.

So, who are all the couples taking part?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Ultimatum couples and where they are now.

**Spoiler warning for The Ultimatum**

The Ultimatum cast: Where are the Netflix stars now?

April and Jake - Still together

The Ultimatum's Jake and April Netflix

Instagrams: @itsaprilmarie and @itsjakecunningham

April, 23, issued an ultimatum to her partner Jake, 26, who she'd been dating for two years.

During the first week of dates, April had a connection with Nate, but she chose Hunter after he consoled her. It didn't work for them, though, as Hunter's partner Alexis got very upset that she chose him, and he decided to pop the question, resulting in the pair leaving the experiment early.

April was made to enter a trial marriage with Colby by default, while Jake chose to enter a trial marriage with Rae, who he got on very well with by the looks of things. She met his mum, and he met her dad, who she warned hadn't liked any of her previous partners.

However, when it came to testing out the trial marriage in their original couples, things weren't looking good for April and Jake. She went through his phone and saw videos of him recording Rae twerking during a night out, and he didn't take kindly to her going through his things.

The pair are yet to make their final decision, and based off April's Instagram account, it's hard to say whether they're still a thing. The reality TV star doesn't have any photos of the two of them, although this could be due to her contract with the show.

We'll keep you updated as soon as we know.

Shanique and Randall - Still together

The Ultimatum's Randall and Shanique Netflix

Instagrams: @shaniqueimari and @rl_griffin

Shanique, 24, issued her partner Randall, 26, with an ultimatum as she wanted to take the next step in their relationship, having been together for a year-and-a-half already. Randall, however, felt he needed to manage his debts first.

During the first trial marriages, Shanique chose to be with Zay, while Randall chose Madlyn, who he got on very well with, sharing a bed from the first night and kissing (mostly away from camera, according to Maddy.)

Things were moving a little slower between Zay and Shanique, however, and when Shan met up for drinks with the girls, she was very disappointed to hear that Madlyn had been getting up, close and personal with her man. So much so, she asked Randall to meet her for a chat, but it ended with her storming off and getting a cab home.

And when it was time for the cast to return to their original partners, it looked like there was still some bad blood between Randall and Shanique.

The couple are yet to decide if they want to get married, or go their separate ways, and judging by their social media accounts, they're not giving anything away just yet.

Alexis and Hunter - Engaged

The Ultimatum's Hunter and Alexis Netflix

Instagrams: @alexiselainemaloney and @papa_parr

Alexis, 25, wanted to get marry to her partner of two years Hunter, 28, however, he wanted to move in first. She had issues with this, being the higher earner in the relationship, and issued him with an ultimatum. During the experiment, Alexis showed interest in Colby, however, he shut her down, and at the decision dinner, Alexis confessed her love for Hunter after April chose to have a trial marriage with him.

Hunter then popped the question, and she said yes, meaning they would both be leaving the experiment.

Alexis returned to a later episode of The Ultimatum, and showed the girls her engagement ring, and by the looks of things, they're still going very strong.

Unlike the other couples, Alexis and Hunter have lots of loved up snaps on their respective Instagram accounts.

Rae and Zay - Split

The Ultimatum's Zay and April Netflix

Instagrams: @rae.williams and @theofficialzaywilson

Rae, 24, issued an ultimatum to her boyfriend of two and a half years, Zay, 25. During the experiment, Rae entered a trial marriage with Jake, and Zay dated Shanique.

By episode eight, however, things took a turn for the worst, as the pair ended their relationship before the final decision. It comes after Zay went on a night out and ignored all of Rae's calls and texts, before returning in the morning, smelling of alcohol.

So, will these two get back together in time for the final, or will they move on with their new partners?

Lauren and Nate - Engaged

The Ultimatum's Lauren and Nate Netflix

Instagrams: @laurenkilos and @nathan_ruggles

Nate, 30, brought his girlfriend of two-and-a-half-years, Lauren, onto the show because he wanted to get married and start a family. Although not against marriage, Lauren couldn't say yes, as she doesn't want children and therefore felt she wouldn't be able to give Nate what he really wants.

During the first week of the show, Nate enjoyed some dates with April and Shanique, and Lauren had been getting close to Colby.

However when it came to the decisions, neither April or Shan chose Nate, which he was shocked by. Colby picked Lauren, but it didn't sit well with Nate, who got up from his seat to propose to here.

Despite their differences, she said yes. But, are they still together?

It's hard to tell, as the pair don't actually have any recent Instagram photos together, but they could have deleted these for the show. However, when you scroll down on Nate's profile, there is a cheeky holiday picture of him and Lauren from 2020, which could confirm that they're still very much on.

Madlyn and Colby

The Ultimatum's Colby and Madlyn Netflix

Instagrams: @madlynballatori and @colby_kiss

Madlyn, 24, was brought on the show by her boyfriend Colby, 25. While he was ready to get married, she wasn't sure, leading to an ultimatum being served.

Randall immediately caught her eye when they joined the experiment, and when it came to the decision, she opted to be in a trial marriage with him. Colby spent three weeks in a trial marriage with April, however, it was purely platonic between them.

Madlyn on the other hand got very close to Randall and even admitted that she could see a future with him, as she introduced him to her friends.

And by episode eight, it looked like Colby and Madlyn could be at breaking point as they argued over dinner. Will they decide to stay together in the final decision?

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is available to stream on Netflix.