But Nick and Vanessa are back on our screens already in a brand new series called The Ultimatum : Marry or Move On.

With Love Is Blind 's second season having come to a dramatic close, viewers might be expecting it to be some time before we see hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey again.

So who are Vanessa and Nick Lachey – the hosting duo presenting yet another relationship experiment on Netflix?

Read on for everything you need to know about the The Ultimatum hosts.

Who are Vanessa and Nick Lachey?

Nick and Vanessa Lachey on The Ultimatum Netflix

The Ultimatum hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are a real-life couple. They married in 2011 and have three children together.

Nick made a name for himself as the lead singer in boyband 98 Degrees, while Vanessa rose to fame after appearing in beauty pageants, which led her to a career as a model and then TV host.

The pair met on the set of MTV’s Total Request Live in 2003, which Vanessa was a presenter on at the time, and later started dating in 2006 after Vanessa starred in Nick’s music video for his song What’s Left of Me.

Since then, the duo have gathered plenty of experience presenting together and have previously co-hosted Miss USA pageants.

They also featured as guest judges together on various shows such as Netflix’s Sugar Rush, before they began co-presenting the streamer's hit reality show Love Is Blind in 2020.

Vanessa previously told PopCulture.com that her and Nick’s love story made them a perfect fit to host Love Is Blind, given the reality show's premise.

"It was kind of how we courted. That's why we were excited about it," she explained.

"We talked for probably our first full year of dating, just on the phone," she continued. "It was before FaceTime. Like, this was a full-on lay in bed, talk on the phone, texting."

What is The Ultimatum on Netflix about?

The Ultimatum's Jake and April Netflix

The Ultimatum has little in common with Love Is Blind.

Instead of working with singletons hoping to meet the one, The Ultimatum has picked a cast that are already paired up in relationships.

In each relationship, one person is desperate to tie the knot, while the other isn’t: hence the ultimatum part.

But there’s a twist. While they make up their mind about their current partner, they can pick someone else from one of the other couples, and choose to spend three whole weeks living with that person in a "trial marriage", before doing the same thing with the person they came on the show with.

What’s more, at the end of it all, the cast can then decide whether they'd rather be with the new person or their original lover.

