Love Is Blind season 2 cast: Meet all the singles looking for love
Here are all the people who tried finding love via the famous Love Is Blind pods.
Following a very popular season 1, which brought us one of our fave couples to date, The Hamiltons, Love Is Blind is back for season 2.
Hosted by couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the eccentric dating show sees singles dating without being able to see one another, via special pods, in order to form a deeper connection.
To meet one another, they must get engaged, after which they'll embark on a four-week programme, leading up to their wedding day.
So, who are all the singletons looking for love on season 2? And who will make it all the way down the aisle?
Here's everything you need to know about the Married at First Sight season 2 cast.
Abhishek "Shake"
Age: 33
Job: Veterinarian / House DJ
Instagram: @thepuppydoc
Abhishek is a veterinarian and house DJ. He goes by the name "Shake" and is hoping to find someone special.
Aja
Age: 28
Job: Paralegal
Instagram: @aja.mj
Paralegal Aja, 28, has high hopes about the dating process on season 2, saying: "I already believe that love is blind, so I'm very hopeful and optimistic that I can find that in this experience!"
Brandon
Age: 36
Job: Insurance Broker
Instagram: @classik_blk
Communication is key for insurance broker Brandon, 36.
He says: "I love good communication, because I can't read minds."
Brian
Age: 32
Job: Advertising Strategist
Instagram: @brianqngo
Brian is looking for someone, who can handle his big personality.
"I'm extremely outgoing and loud and I don't know if everyone likes that," he says.
Caitlin
Age: 31
Job: Medical Software Sales
Instagram: @caitlinmckee
Caitlin is 31 and works in medical software sales. She's hoping to find the one, saying ahead of the series: "I would tell the love of my life, I'll see you at the end of this thing."
Chassidy
Age: 34
Job: Business Owner
Instagram: @chassidymickale
Business owner Chassidy is looking for her "hus-bae". According to her Instagram, she works as a hairstylist, makeup artist, and image consultant.
Danielle
Age: 29
Job: Associate Director, Marketing
Instagram: @dnellruhl
Danielle is a 29-year-old associate director. From her Insta, it looks like she likes to travel and try adventurous things. She's also both a Chicago Bears and Bulls fan.
Deepti
Age: 31
Job: Information (Data) Analyst
Instagram: @lifewithdeeps
Data analyst Deepti is looking for a man, who will let her "light up his life because my name literally means light".
Haseeb
Age: 28
Job: Lawyer
Instagram: @haseebhusn
Haseeb is a lawyer from Chicago. He doesn't give much away on his social media, but we do know he likes a bit of fashion and can often be seen wearing a cool pair of kicks.
Hope
Age: 32
Job: Sales Manager
Instagram: @hopeant
Sales manager Hope is looking for someone who will "take me for who I am and try not to change me". She also loves to travel a lot, so bae-cations will probably be at the top of her list.
Iyanna
Age: 27
Job: Program Coordinator
Instagram: @iyanna.amor
Iyanna is a programme coordinator. In her Instagram bio, she describes herself as: "Exceptionally adaptable. Amazingly introverted. Painfully amazing."
James "Joey"
Age: 30
Job: Business Strategy Consultant
Instagram: @millerj5001
Joey is a 30-year-old business strategy consultant, who is looking for that special someone.
"If I could tell the love of my life one thing, it's that I'll try my best to make her smile every single day," he says. So cute!
Jarrette
Age: 32
Job: Project Manager
Instagram: @thejjones_05
Jarrrette is a 32-year-old project manager. As well as his day job, Jarrette is quite the hustler. He resells trainers, he hosts his own podcast, works as a barber and also invests. If anyone is looking for a hard-working man, Jarrette could be your guy!
Jason
Age: 31
Job: Flight Attendant
Instagram: @travel.with.jb
Flight attendant Jason, 31, is ready to find the one, saying ahead of his debut: "I'd tell the person that I fall for, that no matter what, I'll always be there for you."
Jeremy
Age: 36
Job: Director/Entrepreneur
Instagram: @jjhrtwll
Director/entrepreneur Jeremy is looking forward to finding love without the distractions of physical attributes, saying: "I don't have to think about what to do. I just have to be myself."
Juhie
Age: 31
Job: Clinical Therapist
Instagram: @juhie_f
Clinical Therapist Juhie, 31, is one of the contestants on season 2 of the Netflix show. According to her Instagram, she loves to dance. She's also very family orientated, and lists "friends and faith" as important things in her life.
Julius
Age: 39
Job: Logistics Manager
Julius is a 39-year-old Logistics Manager. His Instagram is private, but fans of the show should hopefully see more of him on the series.
Kara
Age: 32
Job: Client Service Manager
Instagram: @kara_williams
Kara is a client service manager from Chicago, who loves food, dogs and basketball.
Kyle
Age: 29
Job: Glazier
Instagram:@kyleabrams10
Kyle, 29, works as a glazier. When it comes to dating, he says his biggest pet peeve is someone with a "negative attitude".
Mallory
Age: 32
Job: Communications Manager
Natalie
Nick
Olivia
Age: 29
Job: Recruitment Partner
Instagram: @liv___harris
Olivia, 29, is a recruitment partner.
She's looking for the love of her life, and someone who can clean up after her, saying: "I don't like doing dishes, so my future partner might have to take that over for me."
Rocky
Age: 30
Job: Executive
Instagram: @rocky_nobullwinkle
From his Instagram, it looks like Rocky loves to travel and ski.
Salvador
Age: 31
Job: Executive Assistant
Shaina
Age: 32
Job: Hairstylist
Instagram: @shaina.hurley
Shaina is a 32-year-old hairstylist, who is looking for someone genuine.
"I appreciate honesty in all things, especially dating. Just tell the truth," she says.
Shayne
Age: 32
Job: Real Estate Agent
Instagram: @shaynejansen
Shayne can't stand people who can't keep time, saying: "Someone who is always late is a turn off!"
Shea'na
Age: 36
Job: Event Partnership Director
Shea'na's Instagram account appears to be private, but it's likely we'll get to see more of her when she appears on the Netflix series.
Trisha
Age: 30
Job: Broker
Instagram: @trishachicago_
Trisha is a real estate broker from Chicago. From her Instagram, it looks like she likes to travel a lot and spend time with her family and nephews.
Vito
Age: 33
Job: Pizzeria Owner
Instagram: @vito82
Vito is a 33-year-old Pizzeria Owner. He's managed to maintain a successful business, but hasn't been so lucky in the dating department, which he could have his mouth to thank for, admitting: "I tend not to have a filter."
