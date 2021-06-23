Love is Blind season 2 release date: Filming, cast and latest news for Netflix series

We’re about to enter the long-awaited summer of reality TV, with Too Hot To Handle returning for season two and Love Island coming back after a year away – but what about the other dating show that captivated us during lockdown?

Advertisement

Of course, we’re talking about Love Is Blind – Netflix‘s experimental series that really did take blind dating to a whole new level.

The 11-part series took 30 singles, splitting up the men and women, and had them speed-date one another for 10 days with the aim of getting engaged – however, during the dates, the contestants weren’t allowed to see who they were talking to.

While six engaged couples came out of the experiment, just two of them made it down the aisle after their couple retreats, with Lauren and Cameron, and Amber and Matthew still together as of June 2021.

You’re probably wondering when season two (which was confirmed by Netflix last year) of the show, hosted by celebrity couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, will be landing on our screens – so here’s everything we know so far about the second series.

Will there be a season 2 of Love is Blind?

Yes! Shortly after the first season arrived, Netflix renewed the dating show for not just a second season but a third as well!

The streamer announced the season two news in March 2020 in Twitter with a screen grab of Amber from season one.

When you find out Love is Blind has been renewed for a second season pic.twitter.com/aVZVNrsrwR — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 24, 2020

It’s looking very likely that fans could see a lot more of the wild dating show on Netflix, as the show’s creator Chris Coelen wants 11 more seasons.

Speaking to Oprahmag.com, Coelen said: “I want to see a season 2 or a season 12. Don’t you?” before admitting he could see the show running for 15 or 20 seasons.

The show’s dark horse Rory Newbrough – who was actually left out of filming on the show – has also been revealing some clues about a second series.

During an episode of podcast The LovePod, he told listeners that producers on the show have not only been mentioning their desire for a second season, but have already discussed the possibility of expanding to different cities and potentially other countries too.

Love is Blind season 2 release date on Netflix

While Netflix confirmed that the show was returning for a second season last year, there’s still no word yet as to when we’re likely to see it.

In March 2020, applications for season two contestants had opened, so considering that was over a year ago, we can only hope that filming on the follow-up series is already underway.

It’s possible that production on season two may have been held-up by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which delayed many TV and film shoots for months on end last year – but with shows like Too Hot To Handle and Love Island able to film, let’s hope that filming Love is Blind has also resumed.

Where will Love Is Blind season 2 be filmed?

Series one of the show was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia in the US and Coelen has already confirmed that the infamous pods still remain in the custom-built set where we first met our season one couples.

Could they make a return to their original location?

What happened in Love is Blind season 1?

The couples seemed to be at very different stages of their relationship by the end of episode five.

While Lauren and Cameron, Amber and Barnett and Kenny and Kelly seemed to be going very smoothly, there was a little bit of drama for the other couples.

Initially, Damian didn’t want to tell Giannina why he was happy to “escape” home life, which bothered her.

However, he eventually confided in her and it seems to have brought them closer.

Things weren’t going too well between Jessica and Mark either, as Jessica was struggling to get past her connection with Barnett, who she’d previously been getting to know.

She also removed her engagement ring because she wasn’t sure about their future, however, still wants to give her relationship with Mark a go.

Meanwhile, Carlton and Diamond were the first couple to leave the show way before filming finished in episode four, after an argument made them realise they weren’t right for each other.

Nevertheless, the couple were sent on a romantic trip to Mexico, and then made to test out their relationships in the real world by living together and planning their upcoming nuptials.

Their wedding days finally came in episode 10, but it wasn’t a happy ending for everyone, with only Amber and Barnett and Cameron and Lauren making down the aisle and leaving the show as husband and wife.

Read more: Which Love Is Blind couples are still together?

Advertisement

Love Is Blind season one is available to stream on Netflix now – visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.