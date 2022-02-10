The new series will start on the streaming site on Friday, 11th February, and will see the Love Is Blind season 2 cast trying to get to know one another and form a deeper connection without seeing what the other person looks like.

Netflix's Love Is Blind returns for season 2, with lots more singletons trying to find love via the famous pods.

To meet in person, they'll have to get engaged, and they'll spend the next four weeks working on their relationship in the real world, before finding out if love really is blind on their wedding day.

There are a total of 10 episodes in season 2, which will be released on Netflix in batches.

RadioTimes.com have put together a handy guide for when episodes will be available to stream, so you don't have to miss a moment of the series.

Here's everything you need to know.

Love Is Blind season 2 schedule

Episodes 1-5: Friday, 11th February at 8am (BST.)

Episodes 6-9: Friday, 18th February at 8am (BST.)

Episode 10: Friday, 25th February at 8am (BST.)

Where are They Now special: Friday, 4th March at 8am (BST.)

The first batch of episodes will arrive on the launch day and will show all the cast, testing out the pods and getting to know one another. Once engaged, the couples will meet one another, before going off on their honeymoon to Mexico.

While in Mexico, the couples will get to know each other in person and also meet the other couples, before returning home.

The next batch of episodes dropping on 18th February, will see the couples moving in together and meeting each other's families.

Episode 10 will be the final episode of the season, which is reserved for the weddings. Viewers will get to find out which couples will make it down the aisle, and who will call it quits before the big day.

Finally, viewers will get to see who made it outside of the show in a special Where Are They Now episode, airing on Friday, 4th March.

Love Is Blind season 2 starts on Netflix on Friday, 11th February. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

