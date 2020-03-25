The wild dating show, billed as an "experiment", landed on the streamer in February and quickly became one of Netflix's most-watched series around the globe, catapulting its contestants to fame in the process.

It saw a group of men and women attempt to find love without seeing one another, at least not until after they got engaged. Out of the emerging couples (Lauren and Cameron, Mark and Jessica, Amber and Barnett, Kelly and Kenny, Carlton and Diamond and Giannina and Damian), three are still together.

Following the renewal news, the Love Is Blind official account issued a casting call for singles, but it looks like only those in the US (specifically Chicago), are encouraged to apply.