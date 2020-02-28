The first season produced some jaw-dropping moments, and Coelen has now told The Oprah Magazine that he would like to create many more.

He said: "I want to see a season 2 or a season 12. Don't you?"

Having only just finished its first season, the show is yet to be officially renewed by Netflix – but an announcement seems highly likely based on fan interest.

Love Is Blind has been a trending topic on Twitter throughout its three-week release schedule and has made social media stars of its contestants. It's yet to be confirmed which couples stayed together following the explosive finale.

Along with an American version of Channel 4's The Circle, which debuted on the service in January, the show is part of Netflix's move into the reality television space.

Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix