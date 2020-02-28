Love Is Blind creator wants 11 more seasons on Netflix
The first season wrapped up on Netflix this week
Netflix dating show Love Is Blind has gained a large fanbase over the course of its first season and many people are hoping for at least another – including the creator himself.
Chris Coelen (Married At First Sight) dreamt up the series in which couples get engaged before seeing each other, basing their relationship on the compatibility of their personalities alone.
The first season produced some jaw-dropping moments, and Coelen has now told The Oprah Magazine that he would like to create many more.
He said: "I want to see a season 2 or a season 12. Don't you?"
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Having only just finished its first season, the show is yet to be officially renewed by Netflix – but an announcement seems highly likely based on fan interest.
More like this
Love Is Blind has been a trending topic on Twitter throughout its three-week release schedule and has made social media stars of its contestants. It's yet to be confirmed which couples stayed together following the explosive finale.
Along with an American version of Channel 4's The Circle, which debuted on the service in January, the show is part of Netflix's move into the reality television space.
Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix