The Ultimatum sees 2 couples leave early to marry instead of move on

From the creator of Love Is Blind, Chris Coelen, the show sees one person issuing their partner an ultimatum to either get married or split, while getting the chance to date someone else. This didn't exactly go to plan on the new series though, with two of The Ultimatum couples bowing out early.

Netflix's The Ultimatum : Marry or Move On has officially started, with six couples deciding whether they want to commit or call it quits.

In episode 2, The Ultimatum's cast have to decide which person they want to spend three weeks living with, before testing out the same process with their original partner.

The Ultimatum is airing on Netflix now. Netflix

However, before this decision could be made, there were two shock proposals.

The first involved Alexis, who came on the show with her partner Hunter. Alexis issued Hunter with the ultimatum, because she wasn't ready to get married while earning more than him. She had shown some interest in Madlyn's partner Colby, but he turned her down in the episode before.

When it came to the decision day, April revealed that she wanted to spend three weeks with Hunter, after he consoled her following a disagreement with her boyfriend Jake.

Upon hearing this, Alexis got very upset, but she was saved by Hunter, who then got down on one knee, and she said yes.

But that wasn't the only proposal, with Nate declaring his love for girlfriend Lauren and popping the question, despite Lauren previously stating that she didn't want to have children. She said "yes", meaning the pair would no longer be taking part in the experiment.

And this didn't go down well with the rest of the cast, as they claimed that the pair hadn't learnt anything in the week and couldn't have moved past their differences that quickly.

The shock proposals left the show with two fewer couples than expected to test out the experiment - Madlyn and Colby, Shanique and Randall, April and Jake, and Rae and Zay.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is available to stream on Netflix.