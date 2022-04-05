The 11-part series will see six different couples on the verge of marriage - the only issue is, only one of them is actually ready to get married, while the other is unsure.

From the creators of one of our favourite dating shows, Love Is Blind , comes new Netflix dating series, The Ultimatum : Marry or Move On.

As a result an ultimatum will be issued, with the couples having just eight weeks to decide whether they want to commit to marriage or move on. But there's a twist...

While each couple tries to make up their mind, they'll get the opportunity to date people from the other couples. They will then choose one potential partner outside of their relationship and get to experience two different possible futures - with their original partner, and their new friend.

Episodes will arrive on the streaming site in batches.

Read on for everything you need to know, so you don't miss a moment of what's set to be Netflix's hottest new dating show.

The Ultimatum episode guide

Wednesday, 6th April 2022 - Episodes 1-8 will arrive on the streaming site, and will see the couples testing out their new relationships, while seeing what married life would be like with their original partners.

Episodes 1-8 will arrive on the streaming site, and will see the couples testing out their new relationships, while seeing what married life would be like with their original partners. Wednesday, 13th April 2022 - Episode 9 and 10 will follow on this date. Episode 9 will be the series finale and will see the couples making their final decision. Episode 10 is the reunion episode, where all of the cast will return to see how things worked out outside of the show.

The Ultimatum starts on Netflix on Wednesday, 6th April. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.