After 10 episodes of excruciating blind dates, adorable first-time meetings and a number of heated arguments, two couples from the show's huge cast finally made it down the aisle, while the others awkwardly came face-to-face at the season 2 reunion.

It's been an entertaining last few weeks for fans of Love Is Blind, with the Netflix reality show releasing its highly-anticipated second season.

With season 2 now officially over, we're all wondering when we'll be introduced to the next iterations of Shayne, Shake, Deepti and Danielle – and the good news is that season 3 isn't *too* far away.

Read on for everything we know so far about Love Is Blind season 3.

Is Love Is Blind returning for season 3?

Yes – Love Is Blind is officially returning for season 3!

The renewal news was announced back in 2020, when Netflix revealed that the show would be back for both a second and third season.

Love Is Blind season 3 release date rumours

Thankfully, we won't have too long to wait until season 3 arrives, with creator Chris Coelen revealing back in February that production on the upcoming season had already been completed.

"Yes, we've already filmed season 3," he told Metro.co.uk. "Every season is totally unique. Season 3 is a very different being than either season 1 or season 2."

As for when exactly we can expect Love Is Blind's third season to arrive on Netflix, we don't have a specific date just yet – however, Variety reported recently that season 3 will "likely air in the next year".

Has the Love Is Blind season 3 cast been revealed?

Season 2 of Love Is Blind has only just finished airing, so it's unlikely we'll be introduced to the Love Is Blind season 3 cast any time soon.

In fact, Netflix didn't reveal the season 2 line-up for Love Is Blind until February so the new contestants probably won't be announced until just before the season 3 release date.

Make sure to bookmark this page – we'll be updating it with all the latest news around the Love Is Blind cast for season 3.

Is there a Love Is Blind season 3 trailer?

We don't have a trailer just yet for the third season of Love Is Blind, but we'll make sure to add one to this page as soon as it arrives!

What happened in Love Is Blind season 2?

Love Is Blind season 2 was a wild rollercoaster ride to say the least, with six couples becoming engaged during the first stage of the process and heading on their honeymoons.

Shaina and Kyle were the first couple to abandon their relationship, with Shaina leaving their trip to Cancún and ending the relationship after Kyle met her family.

Meanwhile, Mallory and Sal, Deepti and Shake and Natalie and Shayne all made it to their wedding days, but all three couples decided to split before committing to marriage.

Just two couples went ahead with their marriages – Iyanna and Jarrette and Danielle and Nick – while at the Love Is Blind season 2 reunion, we learned that both pairs were still together.

Love Is Blind seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix.