Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey , the show's first season was just as wild as you can imagine and if you've managed to resist looking up whether the couples are still together , then today's reunion would have definitely made for some surprising viewing – particularly with that pregnancy reveal .

Earlier this month, Love Is Blind spin-off The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On made its Netflix debut, with six couples figuring out whether they should marry their long-term partner or move on with a brand new person.

If you can't get enough of Netflix's new format and want to know whether The Ultimatum will be back for season 2, then we have some answers for you.

Read on for everything we know so far about The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2.

Will The Ultimatum be back for season 2?

Yes! Fans of The Ultimatum will be pleased to hear that it is officially returning for a second season.

Netflix announced the news in a video, in which the stars of Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle sing to Nick Lachey as part of their new boyband N-2-LUV.

Singing about season 2, Love Is Blind's Jarrette Jones can be heard saying: "It's called The Ultimatum and it's dropping two seasons. One of which is queer with mostly women."

The Ultimatum season 2 release date rumours

While we know that The Ultimatum is definitely returning for a second season, Netflix is yet to confirm when that will happen, with the streamer so far promising that it'll be "coming soon".

It's hard to predict exactly when season 2 will arrive on our screens, but hopefully The Ultimatum's follow-up series will be in a similar position to its sister show Love Is Blind, which filmed its second and third seasons back to back and is expected to return later this year/early 2023.

What will happen in The Ultimatum season 2?

The Ultimatum's Colby and Madlyn Netflix

Netflix has announced that The Ultimatum will be returning for a season featuring queer contestants, most of whom are women.

This will make The Ultimatum Netflix's first dating show to feature non-heterosexual relationships from the get-go.

While we don't know just yet what will unfold in season 2, executive producer Chris Coelen recently spoke to Variety about the appeal of the premise, saying: "It’s based in a very real relatable conversation and situation for for many, many people – either you’ve been in that situation or you’ve known people who are in that situation."

"What’s fascinating is when you actually look at the reasons that people give for not being ready, there are a multitude of reasons – ‘I come from a family background of bad relationships. I don’t want to repeat my past’ or ‘I’m not ready, I’m too young’ or ‘I need to be financially stable’," he added.

"There may be some validity to some of those reasons, but the real reason is that they’re not sure that they want to marry this person that they’re with. Most of those things that they say are our excuses, and it’s very common."

What happened in The Ultimatum season 1?

Warning: The Ultimatum season 1 spoilers below

Season 1 of The Ultimatum, which was hosted by Love Is Blind's Nick and Vanessa Lachey, saw six couples descend on the Netflix villa, with each pair consisting of one partner who wanted to get married and the other half wanting to keep things as they are.

With half of the couples issuing an ultimatum to their partners, the show gave each contestant the chance to date others and experience two possible futures – one with their original partner and one with their new partner.

At the end of the show, the couples decided whether they wanted to get married or move on with their new partner.

Out of all the couples on the show, four couples stayed together and became engaged – Shanique and Randall; Madlyn and Colby; Alexis and Hunter; and Lauren and Nate.

Unfortunately, the two remaining couples – Rae and Zay and Jake and April – decided to part ways, with many settling down with new partners after the show.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.