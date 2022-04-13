The Ultimatum couple reveal pregnancy at season 1 reunion

Fans of the show will be aware that Colby and Madlyn got hitched during the final, and they have more news in store, with the couple now expecting their first child together.

Following eight very explosive episodes, The Ultimatum : Marry or Move On finale and reunion have finally arrived on Netflix , and one particular couple have been very busy since the show stopped filming.

At the beginning of the reunion, Nick and Vanessa Lachey point out that they're missing some of The Ultimatum cast, at which point Colby and a pregnant Maddy walk onto the stage, much to the surprise of their fellow cast mates.

"Congratulations are in order for you, guys! Can I say this is our very first Ultimatum baby," Vanessa says.

Asked how she's feeling, Maddy - who is seven months pregnant - says: "Excellent! I'm loving every second."

"She's handling it like a pro!" Colby adds, before revealing they're having a baby girl.

The Ultimatum couple Madlyn and Colby Netflix

Upon hearing the news, Vanessa then presents the couple with a gift - a silver sippy cup.

Alexis tells the couple: "When I heard it was a baby girl, I was very excited. That's what any girl - at least me - dreams of, so really exciting honestly."

Gushing about the new mum-to-be, Colby says: "I'm blown away by how she's handled it.

"My sister recently had a baby just last year, so we got full experience of how it works, the process of the pregnancy, and she is just no problems, no aches, no nothing. She is just an absolute champ about it."

The pair had some issues during the experiment, with Colby initially issuing The Ultimatum to Maddy. She enjoyed a trial marriage with Randall, and they looked to be getting on very well.

However, at the reunion, Colby got down on one knee and she said "yes" and "I do!" just moments later, as they exchanged vows on the show.

"As soon as we got married, I was like, 'It's time to start making a family!'," Colby says.

"It wasn't, like, trying to get pregnant. It was trying not to get me pregnant as soon as we got married," Maddy adds.

