After three weeks of watching Netflix 's biggest reality stars canoodle in the pool and flirt by the fire pit, Perfect Match came to an end with its final episodes today.

Dropping on Valentine's Day, the competition gave contestants from Too Hot To Handle, The Mole, Love Is Blind and other Netflix juggernauts another chance to find a romantic connection – however, with those left single up for elimination, the re-couplings proved to be ruthless in some cases.

With just four couples remaining in the final episode, the show crowned its very first winners. But will it be back to throw another group of Netflix stars into a luxury villa in the hopes of creating a Perfect Match?

Here's everything we know so far about the show's return.

Is Perfect Match returning for season 2?

Netflix is yet to officially renew Perfect Match for a second season – however, we'd be surprised if the dating show didn't return considering its prime position on the streamer's top 10 chart.

Since arriving on Netflix earlier this month, the competition has climbed up the streaming chart and is currently the eighth most watched show in the UK at the moment.

Meanwhile, Variety reported last week that Perfect Match debuted at the number 2 slot on the English-language TV chart across the world, and raked in over 24.5 million viewing hours from Monday 13th until Sunday 19th February.

While we don't know if Perfect Match will be back for season 2, we can take an educated guess as to when we'd see more Netflix alumni attempt to find love again.

The first season was filmed in March 2022 before airing on Valentine's Day this year, so if a second season is green-lit, we can't imagine it'll land on Netflix until at least early 2024.

Perfect Match season 2 cast

We don't yet know whether Perfect Match will return for another round of dating drama, but if it does, there are so many reality stars who may want to fly out to the luxury Panama villa.

The first season saw former contestants from Too Hot to Handle, Love Is Blind, The Circle, The Circle France, The Ultimatum, Sexy Beasts, The Mole and even Selling Tampa – so with that in mind, there's a massive pool of semi-famous singles to recruit from for a season.

Who won Perfect Match season 1?

While Perfect Match saw several eliminations before a few faces returned to the villa, there were just four couples remaining in the show's final episode:

Shayne Jansen and Chloe Veitch

Izzy Fairthorne and Bartise Bowden

LC Chamblin and Nick Uhlenhuth

Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati

However, after all of the contestants had a chance to vote for the couple they wanted to win, it was Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati who were declared the Perfect Match winners.

