With its first four episodes out now on Netflix, Perfect Match sees the likes of Too Hot to Handle 's Francesca Farago, Love Is Blind 's Shayne Jansen, Selling Tampa 's Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, The Circle's Chloe Veitch and other reality stars as they're challenged with coupling up with one another and testing their compatibility.

The NRCU, Netflix Reality Cinematic Universe, is expanding with Perfect Match – the dating show equivalent of The Avengers.

The drama is already kicking off, with The Circle winner Joey Sasso bumping into his ex, Sexy Beasts star Kariselle Snow, and former lover Francesca Farago on the very first night – but how exactly do you play this game?

Here's everything you need to know about the Perfect Match rules and how to win the game.

Perfect Match rules

Netflix's brand new dating show takes the stars of Too Hot to Handle, Love Is Blind, The Circle, The Ultimatum and other reality titles and gives them another chance at love.

Upon entering the villa, the reality stars are tasked with coupling up with one another before their relationships are put to the test. The couples that are deemed to have the best connection will get the chance to win a luxury date and pick a brand new person to enter the villa.

They will also get to play matchmaker, pairing the newest contestant up with an existing person in the game and splitting up their existing match as a result.

"It’s a show full of love and drama and conflict and strategy and gameplay," creator Chris Coelen told The Hollywood Reporter. "Different people come in with different motivations; different people come in with different emotional baggage.

"There’s certainly no stated intent in this show that there is a specific goal. It’s very reflective of where they are in their lives, and they might just be looking for somebody to spend the summer with, or have a fling with – or maybe they are looking for someone who’s a life partner. It’s really up to them to figure out what their own perfect match is."

How do you win Perfect Match?

Perfect Match. Netflix

At the end of each night, any contestant left without a match will be eliminated from the show.

At the end of the season, all the couples will vote on which pairing should win the show, with Nick Lachey telling the contestants in episode 1: "When it's all over, you all will decide which one couple is the perfect match."

The couple with the most votes will become the winners of Perfect Match season 1.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Perfect Match is streaming now on Netflix, with episodes 5-8 arriving on Tuesday 21st February. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.