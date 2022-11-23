From Wednesday 7th December, 10 singletons from around the wold will enter a lavish villa in the Caribbean hoping to fall in love harder than ever.

Netflix's Too Hot to Handle is back for season 4 this December.

But there's a twist – while the contestants will think they're on a regular dating show called Wild Love and hosted by TV legend Mario Lopez – Lana will soon reveal herself and the Too Hot to Handle rules, which see the contestants losing money for any sexual acts, will be applied.

The cast will instead have to form deeper connections to be within a chance of winning the prize money.

Ahead of the new season, Netflix revealed the starting line-up, which includes several models, a racing car driver, and an event manager from the UK.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Too Hot to Handle season 4 cast.

Too Hot to Handle season 4 cast

Brittan

Brittan Netflix

Age: 22

From: Hawaii, USA

Job: Model

Instagram: @Brittan_Byrd

A true daddy’s girl at heart, Brittan thinks she has men all figured out. She heads into the villa with the confidence that she can have whatever she wants. Just wait until Lana unleashes the rules!

Creed

Creed Netflix

Age: 24

From: Perth, Australia

Job: Entrepreneur

Instagram: @CreedMckinnon

Creed is used to dating, DMing and ditching a plethora of girls without being held to account, so how will he survive living under Lana’s roof?

Dominique

Dominique Netflix

Age: 23

From: Colorado, USA

Job: Student

Instagram: @DominiqueDefoe

This computer science student takes brains and beauty to a whole new level. When she’s not reading tarot cards for friends and family, she’s manifesting her next love interest.

James

James Netflix

Age: 23

From: Hawaii, USA

Job: Student and PT

Instagram: @JamesPendergrass_

Party-loving, funny and irresistibly charming basketball player, James takes full advantage of his single status as he parties it up in Hawaii. But while he's used to playing by the rules when it comes to sport, how will he adapt to the retreat's regulations once Lana appears?

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jawahir

jawahir Netflix

Age: 22

From: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Job: Model

Instagram: @JawahirKhalifa

Having only had one relationship, Jawahir isn’t used to having her advances curtailed by anyone! Will she be able to learn a thing or two once she meets Lana?

Kayla

Kayla Netflix

Age: 22

From: Los Angeles, USA

Job: Model

Instagram: @KaylaRichart

Model Kayla is never short of attention and has no issue treading on toes if she fancies someone. Sounds like there could be some trouble in paradise.

Nick

Nick Netflix

Age: 28

From: Michigan, USA

Job: Artist

Instagram: @NickKici

Hailing from a small town in Michigan, Nick always knew he was destined for more. He’s travelled around the globe to the Philippines, Australia and Mexico to name a few and has dated girls in every country he visits. With 10 (or more) relationships under his belt, will Lana be able to help this yogi find the deep connection his flings never provide?

Nigel

Nigel Netflix

Age: 29

From: New Jersey, USA

Job: Entrepreneur and Model

Instagram: @NigelEuro_

Nigel lives by the motto “keep the fun rolling." But, with all play and no work, how will this businessman survive when a cone-shaped boss is in charge?

Seb

Seb Netflix

Age: 24

From: Glasgow, UK

Job: Racing Driver

Instagram: @SebMelrose

Seb lives life in the fast lane and is used to giving girls the boot the morning after the night before. So, will he be able to learn from his ways and find everlasting love on the Netflix series?

Sophie

Sophie Netflix

Age: 22

From: Brighton, UK

Job: Event Manager

Instagram: @SophieStonehouse

Sophie has had one long-term relationship, which has put her off committing to anyone else. Once she had a taste for the freedom that casual hook-ups bring, she hasn’t come up for air! Perhaps Lana will be able to change that...

Too Hot to Handle season 4 starts on Netflix on Wednesday 7th December.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.