Where is Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle filmed?

Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle returns for series two on June 23rd, and the show has moved to a brand new location in Turks and Caicos.

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn gave fans a sneek peek at the new Too Hot to Handle villa in a new clip.

Including five bedrooms and a theatre, Quinn described the new location as “a beauty spot perfect for long periods of reflection, abstinence and talking to an AI programmed robot”.

The villa is located in Turtle Tail Estates, and you can actually stay there (If you’ve got the money that is!).

Where is Too Hot to Handle filmed?

For season two the show moved to a villa in Turks & Caicos on Providenciales island, at the tip of Turtle Tail peninsula.

The five-bedroom, palatial villa has a movie theatre, tennis court and in-house private chef and previous celebrity guests include Rihanna and P Diddy.

If you have the money, you can book to stay at Turtle Tail Estate. It isn’t cheap though…

The daily rate on the website is $10,000, and it looks like all the villas are booked way up until 2023, so you have to get in way ahead of time if you’re planning to visit.

More details about Turtle Tail Estate can be found here.

Where was Too Hot to Handle season one filmed?

The show was made in Mexico, in a private estate called Casa Tau in the Punta Mita region of the South American country.

Punta Mita is a private peninsula which is situated at the North of Banderas Bay.

The seriously secluded haven is surrounded by over nine miles of Pacific Ocean beaches and coves.

And if you have the money, you can even stay at the Casa Tau retreat.

According to Trip Advisor, the gorgeous villa holds a whopping 12 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. It can house up to 26 guests.

Where are the Too Hot to Handle cast now?

Too Hot to Handle was filmed back in 2019, and while the cast kept things a secret, they’re happily sharing updates about their lives now.

