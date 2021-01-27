When is Too Hot To Handle season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix dating show Too Hot To Handle landed on our screens in April last year, with the reality series keeping us entertained throughout the first leg of lockdown.

Narrated by comedian Desiree Burch, season one saw 14 singles arrive at a luxury villa before being told that they would have to abstain from sexual contact for four weeks in order to win the jackpot of $100,000, with deductions being made for any rule violations.

Luckily for fans of the dating show with a twist, Netflix has confirmed that Too Hot To Handle is returning for a second series!

Here’s everything you need to know about season two.

Will there be a second season?

Yes! Netflix confirmed in January that Too Hot To Handle would be back for a second series.

NEWS: Too Hot To Handle is officially coming back for a second series ☀️🏖(⛔️🍆) https://t.co/kgu9ZCwjwL — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 27, 2021

The show’s narrator Desiree Burch hinted at a second series back in April 2020, telling RadioTimes.com that she would return for series two “in a heartbeat”. She added that she would be curious to see if the show would include LGBT contestants and singles from other countries.

When will it be released on Netflix?

While the no-sex dating show is definitely returning for another series, there’s no news yet as and when we’re likely to see it.

Writing on Twitter, the streamer said that more details about season two and a release date will follow shortly – however, with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, we may be waiting while until we meet another set of singletons.

Season one was filmed in March and April 2019 and didn’t arrive on our screens until April 2020 – and with the added complication of all the contestants hailing from different countries, we probably won’t see the show on our screens until mid 2022 at the earliest.

However, Deadline recently reported that production is currently underway on two new series – so maybe it’ll be arriving sooner than we thought.

Where will it be filmed?

A second series of Too Hot To Handle may be filmed at the same location as the first – a private estate in Mexico. The 10 commitment-phobes spent four weeks at secluded haven Casa Tau in the Punta Mita region of the South American country, surrounded by over nine miles of Pacific Ocean beaches.

However, with the coronavirus outbreak disrupting industries across the world, including reality TV production, travel may be ruled out for new single contestants in the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, according to Deadline, Netflix are planning to film the upcoming season in Turks and Caicos.

What happened last series?

Netflix’s first series saw the Too Hot to Handle cast search for love at a sunny seaside villa in a bid to win the $100,000 jackpot under one condition – no sexual activity.

Throughout the eight-part series, we saw the contestants struggle to keep it in their pants, with some succeeding but a few failing miserably. With deductions being made to the prize pot every time the rules are broken, the total amount sunk down to $50,000 at one point (mainly thanks to Harry and Francesca), although the pair were given the opportunity to earn the money back.

As a result, the remaining members of the group split the $75,000 jackpot between them – going home with $7,500 each (£6,080).

Only two strong couples left the retreat as an item – Francesca and Harry, and Rhonda and Sharron – which is unsurprising considering that both couples cost their fellow contestants the most money.

The series also saw the late arrival of four new singles – Bryce Hirschberg, Lydia Clyma, Madison Wyborny and Kori Sampson, although the latter two were eliminated from the retreat along with troublemaker Haley Cureton. Matthew ‘Jesus’ Smith voluntarily walked away from the competition in episode six after struggling to find love but feeling satisfied with his progress on the show.

Too Hot To Handle season one is available to stream on Netflix now.