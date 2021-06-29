Exclusive – Too Hot to Handle season two recap: Chloe Veitch reveals the rule break that shocked her the most

Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle has got off to a fiery start since it dropped on the streaming site on Wednesday, 23rd June.

Advertisement

Already we’ve seen lots of rule breaks from the likes of Emily, Cam, Melinda, Marvin, Carly, Peter and pretty much every single member of the Too Hot to Handle season two cast.

Cam and Emily attempted to win some money back, but failed tremendously!

RadioTimes.com spoke to last year’s contestant Chloe Veitch – who recently appeared on The Circle USA where she came second to Trevor aka Deleesa – and she gave us her honest opinion about the new series, particularly the rule breaks which shocked her the most.

Here’s what she had to say.

On her initial reaction

First impressions – stunning! Absolutely stunning. Netflix really pulled it out the bag this series when it comes to the contestants. The guys, oh my god – and the girls as well. I think they obviously are hornier than the first series. When I saw the first four episodes of the season two, I remember saying to my mum, ‘You’re absolutely going to fall in love with season two.’ I think it’s better than season one, if I do say so myself being an OG.

On those rule breaks

When you get told you’re on on Too Hot to Handle – I mean Harry and Francesca did really well and they broke the most rules – so I think in the second season, they’re like, ‘You know what, Lana is probably going to redeem some of that money anyway, so let’s just spend it.’

But to be honest, if I was there I would have been annoyed because there’s money at stake and when you lose money for the cast, it can be looked at as selfish. But obviously people have needs, and everyone’s in there for the same reason. They enjoy sex and they enjoy being passionate. I feel like I would have just sat down and been the mom of the group and said, ‘Listen, stop breaking so many rules.’ I wouldn’t have been the person that was angry. I would have been like that mediator between the group.

Netflix

On the biggest surprise

So obviously, Marvin – he’s a nightmare. He likes breaking rules. I feel like when I first saw Marvin’s introduction, I didn’t think he was going to be much of a rule breaker but I thought the girls would like him as he has the charm and the French accent. So, I was quite surprised that he was flirting with all the girls even though he’d been flirting with Melinda and they broke some rules together. That kind of shocked me!

On the contestants

Netflix

Emily stood out to me the most! She would be my best friend if I was in the retreat. She looks like such a girl’s girl and she reminds me a lot of myself. Obviously, she described herself as a ‘set of open legs’ and before I went on the show, I was wild. So I think me and Emily would have got on the most.

On Melinda, Peter and Carly’s three-way kiss

That shocked me massively, but they’re in the villa and they want to spice it up a little bit. Being on TV can be quite boring, especially if nothing’s happened and you want to spice it up a little bit, so I think It’s good for our entertainment, but I’d be fuming because I feel like there was no need for that. It just seemed like such a waste of money. It was like being at school.

On who she thinks is the strongest couple

I feel like Marvin and Melinda have definitely got a love story to unfold before our eyes. By watching the first four episodes, you can kind of see tension build up and emotion start to come out and jealousy and anger. So I think, for me, they’re the couple to watch.

Netflix

On Christina and Cam’s date

That really upset me because Emily was one of my favourites. I’ve looked at him and thought, ‘You’re just like Kori.’ It’s like in season one when I had that argument with Kori and I said to him, ‘You need to start respecting girls more.’ I feel like Emily likes Cam so much that she would be blindsided to what he actually said.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

On what we didn’t see from season one

There were scenes that weren’t shown between me and Kori. Me and Kori actually fondled when I stayed in his bed one night, but that wasn’t shown because it wasn’t like extreme. I mean, when you like someone in the villa, it is extremely hard not to break the rules but because I didn’t find the one or a match for me, it was extremely easy to be celibate.

Advertisement

Too Hot To Handle season two arrives on Netflix on 23rd June. Season one is available to stream on Netflix now. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.