Too Hot to Handle season 2 cast: Meet the contestants looking for love

Season two of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle will kick off on the streaming site on June 23rd, and the one thing we all want to know is which singletons will be in the starting line-up when the show returns.

Well good news, as the streaming site has now revealed the first 14 contestants, and it’s looking like we’re in for a right treat for the second series.

As we wait for the show to begin, let’s get acquainted with this year’s contestants.

Will they be able to keep most of the money, unlike the Too Hot to Handle season one contestants? Or will they crumble under pressure and go home with nothing?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Cam

Netflix

Age: 24

From: Wales

Occupation: Model and personal trainer

Instagram: @camholmess

South Wales resident Cam is a self-confessed “sexy nerd”. Some of his interests include Lord of the Rings and he can do a spot-on Gollum impression. Workwise, Cam’s a personal trainer. When it comes to relationships, Cam isn’t interested in settling and believes the grass is always greener on the other side. Will Lana be able to stop his eye from wandering?

Carly

Netflix

Age: 24

From: Toronto, Canada

Occupation: Model.

Instagram: @carlylawrence_

Described in her own words as a “man-eater”, this Canadian model has no interest in finding a man. In fact, she’s joined Too Hot to Handle to have some fun and let her hair down. Sounds like Carly is going to have quite the shock when she realises she’s on a show where physical contact is totally off limits. Good luck, hun!

Chase

Netflix

Age: 24

From: Arizona, USA.

Occupation: Athlete

Instagram: @chasedemoor

Professional football player Chase is used to having admirers, so he’s ready for all the games to begin THTH. He says he has a sex drive which is “100 out of 10”. Well he better get his head in the game for Lana’s rule list, where he won’t be able to use any of that!

Emily

Netflix

Age: 27

From: London, UK

Occupation: Model.

Instagram: @emilyfayemiller

Emily is a multi-lingual model from London. She has interest in commitment, she always gets what she wants and she’s not afraid to break some hearts to get it. Will Lana be able to bring out her softer side and help Ems find a deeper connection?

Kayla

Netflix

Age: 26

From: Florida, USA

Occupation: Model and Bartender

Instagram: @kaylajean.official

Laidback Florida girl Kayla is happiest when hanging at the beach, tanning and surfing – and eyeing up the talent. A model and bartender, she loves a bad boy and has never been rejected. Her strict upbringing gave her a rebellious wild side when she left home, so will breaking the rules come naturally to her, or will Lana be able to keep her in check?

Larissa

Netflix

Age: 28

From: Auckland, NZ

Occupation: Lawyer

Instagram: @Larissa_Townson

Nicknamed “Tinkerbell” by her friends, Auckland-based lawyer Larissa loves guys to be obsessed with her. She isn’t a one-man kind of gal and enjoys all the attention she gets when out. We wonder how she’s going to take to Lana’s rules…

Marvin

Netflix

Age: 26

From: France

Occupation: Model and influencer

Instagram: @marvin.anthony_

Parisian model and influencer Marvin isn’t just a pretty face. He also has a masters in finance and played basketball at the highest level in France. He also started his own concierge business. When it comes to dating, Marvin has confidence for days. But how will he take it when he no longer has the pick of the ladies and Lana takes physical contact off the table? Now, might be the time to start practising how to woo with just his words…

Melinda

Netflix

Age: 28

From: NY, USA

Occupation: Model.

Instagram: @melinda_melrose

She might be one of 16 children, but Melinda has never had any problem with standing out in a crowd, and she’s going into the villa looking to do just that. Will Lana be able to tame this wild gal?

Nathan

Netflix

Age: 27

From: Texas, USA

Occupation: Former stripper

Instagram: @nathankwebb

Nathan is originally from the UK but moved to Texas for work. What type of work? Magic Mike style stripping! Stripping isn’t Nathan’s only interest, though. He loves country music and the ladies, of course! Having had his heart broken in the past, Nathan now jumps from girl to girl. Will Lana be able to save this bad boy and help him find the right girl?

Peter

Netflix

Age: 21.

From: NY, USA

Occupation: Personal trainer.

Instagram: @petervigilante

Peter is a personal trainer from New York. When he’s not pumping iron, he’s performing as a TikTok influencer. It’s work that means he’s not shy of attention, receiving 100-200 DMs a day from his admirers. Well he better lap that up, because when he enters the Too Hot to Handle villa there’ll be none of that.

