Too Hot To Handle announces season two winner

After multiple rule breaks (ahem Emily and Cam, and Marvin and Melinda), Too Hot to Handle finally revealed their winner for 2021.

Marvin from France was announced as the season two champion.

It comes after Lana dropped a huge bombshell and revealed that only one person would be going home with the $55,000 cash prize that used to be $100,000.

Lana then gave her final analysis of the Too Hot to Handle season two cast revealing that three people had shown an exceptional transformation and would be within a chance of winning the series.

The first finalist was Cam, who originally joined the show as a player before meeting Emily. Cam managed to resist temptation on the show and eventually made Emily his girlfriend.

The second finalist was revealed to be Carly. Carly arrived on the hunt, sharing kisses with Peter and Emily before getting into a relationship with with Chase. Things didn’t go well between them, but when a new opportunity arose with Joey she went for it and was completely herself.

Finally, the third finalist was announced as Marvin. There’s no denying the French man had a little bit of a wandering eye throughout the series, but in the end he remained loyal to Melinda and asked her to be his girlfriend.

With the three finalists revealed, the ball was then put in the court of the remaining contestants who had to vote for the one person they’d like to win. The person with the most votes would walk away with the money.

Of course, Melinda voted for Marvin and Emily voted for her beau, Cam. However, Joey shocked when he voted for Marvin instead of his crush Carly.

Tabitha had a hard decision to make, and couldn’t decide between Cam, Marvin and Carly but decided to give her vote to Cam, saying: “I’m proud of him.”

Nathan voted for Cam, pushing him into the lead and pushing Carly out of the race.

Next was new girl Elle who gave her vote to Marvin, admitting she was definitely team “M and M”.

This put the boys neck and neck, with the final vote coming down to Chase who couldn’t make up his mind between his pals Marvin and Cam.

Lana later broke the news and revealed that Marvin would be going home with the cash prize after receiving the most votes.

This put Carly in third place with no votes, and Cam in second place with two votes.

“I’m the winner. It’s crazy. I can’t believe it,” Marvin gushed, as Melinda said: “My baby Marvin is the winner!”

“I’m in no way disappointed that I didn’t win,” Carly said.

Although he didn’t win the prize money, Cam was happy for his friend, saying: “I’m so proud of Marvin, Carly and myself.”

Em was a little upset, however, as she added: “I’m a little disappointed Cam didn’t win but Marvin is a true winner.”

But Chase was very pleased with the outcome of his vote. “The right guy won this one. Marvin brought it home,” he smiled.

Too Hot to Handle is available to stream on Netflix.